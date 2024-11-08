Australia are leading the ongoing ODI bilateral series against Pakistan by 1-0 after a convincing two-wicket win in the first match in Melbourne. Now, the stage is set for the second ODI in Adelaide. (Match Blog | Streaming)
Toss Update
Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in Adelaide.
Playing XIs
Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain
Pat Cummins-led Australian side will be willing to seal the series with another win. Meanwhile, newly appointed Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan seeks his first ODI win in charge.
Pakistan only managed to score 203 runs after being asked to bat first in the first ODI and the hosts chased down the target in the 34th over to register a comfortable win. But Babar Azam and captain Rizwan showed some promising batting in Melbourne which is a good sign for the visitors.
Cummins will not participate in the third ODI, as he, along with other senior players, will be preparing for the highly anticipated Test series against India, which begins on November 22. Jos Inglis has been appointed as the stand-in captain for the final ODI match.