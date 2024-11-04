Australia defeated Pakistan by two wickets in the first ODI by two wickets at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday, November 4. (Match Highlights | More Cricket News)
This victory was far from straightforward, despite Pakistan's low total of 203 all out. Australia fought hard until the end, and with eight wickets down, Pat Cummins guided the team to 204 for 8, clinching the win by two wickets in a tense finish.
This ODI victory also marked Australia's 71st win against Pakistan in their 109 encounters, making it the highest number of victories by any team over Pakistan. The Australians are now tied with the West Indies, who have also achieved 71 wins in 137 matches against Pakistan.
India are also among the top three teams with the most ODI victories against arch-rivals Pakistan.
Most ODI Wins Against Pakistan
Here's a look at the statistics:
71 - Australia (109 matches)
71 - West Indies (137 matches)
59 - Sri Lanka (157 matches)
57 - England (92 matches)
57 - India (135 matches)
India and England are both tied as the third team on the list with 57 ODI victories against Pakistan. However, England have played the fewest number of ODIs against Pakistan among the top winning teams.
However, in the ODI head-to-head between India and Pakistan, Pakistan lead the tally. Out of 135 matches played, India have won 57, while Pakistan claimed 73 victories.