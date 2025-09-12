England Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SA On TV And Online?

England face South Africa in the second T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Friday. Get live streaming info here
In the England vs South Africa 1st T20I, the visitors won by 14 runs in a rain-curtailed match to take a 1-0 lead
The second T20I will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on SonyLiv
England will aim to draw level in the three-match T20I series when they face South Africa in the second match at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Friday, 12 September. Get live streaming details for England vs South Africa right here.
The hosts are under pressure after falling behind in the series and need a strong response.
In the England vs South Africa 1st T20I at Cardiff, the visitors secured a 14-run win in a rain-curtailed contest. Aiden Markram’s side handled the damp conditions better, while England’s batting unit struggled to get going, leaving Harry Brook’s men with plenty to reflect on.
Although the outcome was influenced by the weather, it handed South Africa the early advantage.
England are expected to bring back Jofra Archer for the second match after resting him in Cardiff due to the wet outfield. His return could provide the spark the bowling attack needs as the hosts fight to stay alive in the series.
England Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming
When to watch England vs South Africa, 2nd T20I?
The England vs South Africa, 2nd T20I will be played on Friday, 12 September at Old Trafford, Manchester at 11:00 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs South Africa, 2nd T20I in India?
The England vs South Africa T20I will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.
The T20I between England and South Africa will be live streamed on the Sonyliv and FanCode apps and websites.
England Vs South Africa: Squads
England: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.