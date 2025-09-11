South Africa Vs England, 1st T20I: Proteas Seal 14-Run Win In Rain-Affected Opener

South Africa won by 14 runs against England in the first T20I
South Africa scored 69 runs as target; England managed 54/5 while chasing
Rain delays shortened the series opener at Cardiff
South Africa dealt England a heavy 14-run defeat (DLS method) in a rain-affected, reduced-overs first T20I of the series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.
The start of the match was delayed by over two hours due to heavy rain on Wednesday, with England's innings shortened even further after another break cut short South Africa's overs.
When the game was finally able to get underway, England opted to bowl and got an early wicket as Ryan Rickelton was taken for a duck on just the second ball by Luke Wood (2-22), who was named as Jofra Archer's replacement.
Aiden Markram (28) pushed the tourists forward but was dismissed before the end of the fourth over, following quickly behind Lhuan-dre Pretorius (two).
Dewald Brevis (23) and Donovan Ferreira (25 not out) kept South Africa on track, though, pushing them to 97-5 from 7.5 overs before the rain halted play once more.
Able to finish the match, England were set a target of 69 in five overs, but were unable to mount much of a chase, despite South Africa being without fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who is set to miss the rest of the series with a hamstring strain.
Phil Salt was caught on the first ball, though Jos Buttler offered some fight with his 25 off 11 balls.
However, Marco Jansen (2-18) and Corbin Bosch (2-20) ensured England were unable to gain any momentum, with the hosts finishing on 54-5.
Data Debrief: South Africa on song
Unsurprisingly, this is the lowest match aggregate (151) involving England and South Africa in T20Is.
Prior to Wednesday's meeting, South Africa were the only team to inflict defeat on England at Sophia Gardens (by 58 runs on 28 July 2022), and have now won two and lost one of their matches at the venue.
England are looking to remain undefeated in five consecutive home series for the first time (W2 D2 so far), but have work to do in order to do that.