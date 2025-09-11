French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

- This collaboration will be unique in terms of intellectual property ownership.
- The move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for indigenous aircraft engine development, a capability considered critical for defense self-reliance.
- The Indian Navy is also expected to benefit, with potential use of the engine in future twin-engine carrier-based fighters.
India is set to approve a joint project between France’s Safran S.A. and the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), through its Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), to design and manufacture a 120-kilonewton (kN) jet engine to power the upcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).
This collaboration will be unique in terms of intellectual property ownership. Safran has agreed to transfer complete technology rights—including advanced “single-crystal” blade technology—to DRDO. The plan envisions nine engine prototypes over 12 years, starting with 120 kN thrust and scaling up to 140 kN by the end of the program.
The move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for indigenous aircraft engine development, a capability considered critical for defense self-reliance with significant civilian applications. While countries such as the US, Russia, the UK, and France have mastered this field, China continues to rely heavily on Russian engines or reverse-engineered versions. India’s earlier effort with the indigenous Kaveri engine fell short of expectations.
At the same time, India is working with US defense firm GE for 212 F-404 engines, with another order expected soon, and a separate agreement for the advanced GE-414 engine involving 70% technology transfer. However, India views its collaboration with France as strategically more stable, recalling that Paris stood by New Delhi even during difficult times such as the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998.
If successful, the clean-sheet design and co-production of the 120–140 kN engine will mark a major milestone, giving the Indian Air Force long-sought autonomy in fighter propulsion. The Indian Navy is also expected to benefit, with potential use of the engine in future twin-engine carrier-based fighters.