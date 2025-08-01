Centre Denies F-35 Jet Talks Amid Rising Strains In India-US Ties

Tensions in the bilateral relationship appear to have been exacerbated by President Trump's recent public statements.

Outlook News Desk
India-US ties
Trump accused India of maintaining "strenuous and obnoxious" trade barriers and warned of additional penalties due to India's energy and defense ties with Russia. Photo: File photo
The Centre on August 1 has told the Lok Sabha that no formal discussions have taken place with the United States regarding the purchase of F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets, despite references to such a possibility in the India-US joint statement following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington in February this year.

In a written response to a question raised by Congress MP Balwant Baswant Wankhade, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh stated: "No formal discussions have been held as yet on this issue."

Singh was responding to Wankhade's query on whether the United States had extended any official proposal to India for the sale of F-35 aircraft following the announcement made by President Donald Trump during the high-level bilateral meeting earlier this year.

The response confirmed that while the India-US Joint Statement of February 13 -- issued after PM Modi's meeting with President Trump -- mentioned a potential review by Washington on the policy governing the release of advanced military platforms such as the F-35 and undersea systems to India, no actual dialogue has occurred.

The government's clarification follows a report published by Bloomberg yesterday, which cited unnamed sources stating that India had ruled out any immediate retaliatory measures against President Trump's recent announcement of a 25 per cent tariff hike on Indian exports.

Bloomberg reported that New Delhi was instead exploring options to appease the US administration, including an increase in American imports such as natural gas, communication equipment, and gold. However, no new defense purchases were being considered, according to the report.

The report claimed that officials in New Delhi were "shocked and disappointed" by President Trump's tariff move and are now working to keep bilateral trade negotiations on track. Sources cited in the report claimed that while India may consider narrowing its trade surplus with the US over the next few years, it is not contemplating any major defense acquisitions, including the F-35 fighter jets.

In a separate question raised by the same MP, Wankhade sought details on the role of American diplomats in efforts to de-escalate hostilities between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Singh said that between April 22 and May 10, India was engaged in a series of diplomatic interactions with multiple nations, including the United States.

"All our interlocutors were given a common message that India's approach was focused, measured and non-escalatory. With specific reference to the United States, it was conveyed to Vice President J.D. Vance on 09 May that India would appropriately respond if Pakistan launched a major attack. The discussion to cease military action took place directly between India and Pakistan through the existing channels of communication between the two armed forces, and it was initiated at Pakistan's request," he said.

Tensions in the bilateral relationship appear to have been exacerbated by President Trump's recent public statements. Following the tariff announcement, Trump accused India of maintaining "strenuous and obnoxious" trade barriers and warned of additional penalties due to India's energy and defense ties with Russia.

Later, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump dismissed the strategic relevance of India and Russia, calling both "dead economies."

