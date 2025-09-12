Heavy Rain Alert in West Bengal: IMD Issues Warnings Across North and South Regions

North Bengal Forecast and Alerts

North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, and North Dinajpur, are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) at isolated places today. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40 kmph accompany these showers. Tea estates in Alipurduar reported 8 cm at Sevoke and 4 cm at Mahua Tea Estate in the last 24 hours, highlighting the region’s vulnerability to sudden downpours.