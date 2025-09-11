Delhi Weather Today: Sunny and Warm with Moderate Air Quality

Delhi sees bright and sunny weather on September 11, 2025, with partly cloudy skies and strong surface winds offering relief from the heat, according to the IMD.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Delhi Weather Today
| Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Summary
  • Sunny weather prevails, with temperatures ranging from 26 °C to 33 °C and partly cloudy skies.

  • Air quality moderate at AQI 93 with PM2.5 at 30 µg/m³ and PM10 at 132 µg/m³

  • Strong winds expected 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph through September 12

  • Weekly forecast shows a gradual temperature rise reaching 37°C by September 15-16

Delhi is experiencing a bright and sunny September 11, 2025, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting partly cloudy skies and comfortable weather conditions. The capital city has experienced stable weather patterns, with strong surface winds providing relief from the heat and helping to maintain moderate air quality levels.

Current Weather Conditions

Temperature readings for September 11 show a minimum of 26°C and a maximum reaching 33°C, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4°C on Tuesday, which was near normal for this time of year. Current conditions show 32.4°C with 56% humidity and west-southwesterly winds at 11.1 kmph.

Wind patterns remain favorable with westerly winds prevailing at speeds up to 19 kmph, gusting to 39 kmph over the past 24 hours. The weather department predicts sustained surface winds of 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph for the next two days, which will help maintain comfortable conditions.

Sunrise occurred at 6:04 AM, and sunset is expected at 6:31 PM. Atmospheric pressure stands at 100.7 kPa with 59% humidity and 0% probability of rain for the day. The UV index is recorded at 9, indicating high sun exposure levels.

Delhi Air Quality Status

Delhi's air quality remains in the moderate category with the current AQI at 93. Key pollutant measurements show PM2.5 at 30 µg/m³ and PM10 at 132 µg/m³, indicating acceptable air quality for most residents.

Other pollutant levels include carbon monoxide at 576 ppb, sulfur dioxide at 2 ppb, nitrogen dioxide at 10 ppb, and ozone at 14 ppb. The air quality has shown fluctuations over the past 24 hours, with the best reading at 72 (moderate) at 7:09 AM and the worst at 93 at 10:09 AM.

Regional variations across Delhi-NCR show different AQI levels - New Delhi specifically at AQI 93, while overall Delhi registers AQI 81 at some monitoring stations. The moderate air quality is attributed to favorable wind conditions and the absence of significant pollution sources.

Weekly Weather Forecast for Delhi

The IMD's 7-day forecast indicates a gradual temperature rise over the coming days with partly cloudy to generally cloudy skies. Key predictions include:

  • September 12: Maximum 34-35°C, sustained winds 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph

  • September 13: Partly cloudy, becoming generally cloudy, possibility of very light rain

  • September 14: Generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain

  • September 15-16: Temperatures reaching 37°C with partly cloudy conditions

Weekly temperature trend shows consistent warming with maximum temperatures ranging from 33°C on Thursday to 37°C by Monday. Minimum temperatures will remain stable between 26°C and 27°C throughout the period.

Regional Delhi-NCR Forecast

District-wise forecasts for Delhi-NCR indicate uniform weather patterns across all regions, including North Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, and surrounding NCR areas. All districts will experience partly cloudy skies with sustained surface winds of 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph on September 11-12.

Possibility of very light rain is forecast for September 13-14 across all Delhi districts, though significant precipitation is unlikely. Wind direction will shift from southwest in the morning (20-25 kmph) to northwest in the afternoon (20-25 kmph) and westerly in the evening (10-15 kmph).

The monsoon trough currently passes through Sri Ganganagar, Bareilly, Barabanki, Dehri, Purulia, and Digha, extending to the northeast Bay of Bengal, influencing weather patterns across North India. A western disturbance over Himachal Pradesh may bring slight changes to wind patterns but will not significantly impact Delhi's weather.

