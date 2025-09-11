Bangalore Weather Today: Light Rain Expected with Pleasant Temperatures

Bangalore Yellow Alert and Extended Forecast

The IMD maintains a yellow alert for most districts in north interior Karnataka from September 11-14, predicting scattered to widespread moderate rain with isolated heavy rainfall. The alert covers districts including Bidar, Gulbarga, Raichur, Koppal, and surrounding areas.

Weather predictions for the coming days indicate:

September 12: Scattered showers with high temperatures around 28°C

September 13: Heavy rain patches with temperatures reaching 26°C

September 14: Continued rainfall with isolated heavy showers across the state

September 15: Widespread rain expected with moderate to heavy spells

Strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are expected to accompany thunderstorms across south interior Karnataka, including Bangalore. The upper air cyclonic circulation over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh continues to influence weather patterns.