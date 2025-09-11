Bangalore Weather Today: Light Rain Expected with Pleasant Temperatures

Light rainfall predicted for September 11 with temperatures 21°C-29°C and cloudy skies.
Air quality improves to AQI 53 (Moderate) with PM2.5 at 19 µg/m³
Yellow alert continues for the north interior Karnataka districts until September 14
Heavy rain expected September 12-15 with thunderstorms and strong winds
Bangalore is experiencing pleasant weather on Thursday, September 11, 2025, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rainfall and cloudy skies throughout the day. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has indicated that the southwest monsoon remains active, bringing relief from recent dry conditions.
Current Weather Conditions
Temperature readings for September 11 show a comfortable range between 21°C and 29°C. The city recorded sunrise at 6:09 AM and sunset is expected at 6:26 PM. Current conditions include 93% humidity with southwesterly winds at 7.4 kmph.
The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms for the day. Weather stations across the city report atmospheric pressure at 101.5 kPa with humidity at 72% and a 12.95% probability of rain. The UV index remains at 7, indicating moderate sun exposure levels.
Recent observations show temperatures dropping as the southwest monsoon becomes more active across Karnataka. The weather department confirms that rain and cloudy skies will keep temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.
Bengaluru Air Quality
Bangalore's air quality has shown significant improvement with the current AQI at 53 (Moderate category). Key pollutant measurements include PM2.5 at 19 µg/m³ and PM10 at 53 µg/m³, indicating acceptable air quality for most residents.
Other pollutant levels remain within safe limits, with carbon monoxide at 454 ppb, sulfur dioxide at 3 ppb, nitrogen dioxide at 9 ppb, and ozone at 11 ppb. The current reading represents an improvement from yesterday's AQI of 61, showing a positive trend following recent rainfall activity.
Bangalore Yellow Alert and Extended Forecast
The IMD maintains a yellow alert for most districts in north interior Karnataka from September 11-14, predicting scattered to widespread moderate rain with isolated heavy rainfall. The alert covers districts including Bidar, Gulbarga, Raichur, Koppal, and surrounding areas.
Weather predictions for the coming days indicate:
September 12: Scattered showers with high temperatures around 28°C
September 13: Heavy rain patches with temperatures reaching 26°C
September 14: Continued rainfall with isolated heavy showers across the state
September 15: Widespread rain expected with moderate to heavy spells
Strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are expected to accompany thunderstorms across south interior Karnataka, including Bangalore. The upper air cyclonic circulation over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh continues to influence weather patterns.
Regional Impact and Advisories
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has issued warnings for scattered heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in the northern interior districts. Residents should prepare for potential waterlogging in traditional flood-prone areas, though major disruptions are not currently anticipated.
Temperature stability is expected with daytime highs remaining around 28-29°C and nighttime lows settling near 20-21°C throughout the forecast period. Humidity levels will stay between 65-85%, maintaining comfortable but slightly humid conditions.
The city's traffic authorities remain on standby for potential weather-related disruptions, though current rainfall intensity is expected to be manageable compared to previous heavy downpours that caused significant waterlogging.