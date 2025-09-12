Matthew Hayden Makes Bold ‘Walk Nude’ Bet On Joe Root In Ashes 2025-26

Joe Root has long been celebrated as one of the best in Test cricket, with a career spanning dozens of Test centuries. Yet, one milestone has continued to slip through his fingers: a Test hundred in Australia during an Ashes series. Despite his consistency in other conditions, this gap in his record remains a talking point as the Ashes 2025-26 series draws near. Hayden’s prediction has put that issue front and centre, as attention turns to whether Root will finally break the drought.