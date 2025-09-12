Matthew Hayden Makes Bold ‘Walk Nude’ Bet On Joe Root In Ashes 2025-26

Matthew Hayden made headlines with his bold Ashes 2025 prediction, vowing to walk naked around the MCG if Joe Root fails to score a century

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Matthew Hayden Makes Bold ‘Walk Nude’ Bet On Joe Root In Ashes 2025-26
Matthew Hayden Makes Bold ‘Walk Nude’ Bet On Joe Root In Ashes 2025-26 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hayden vowed to “walk nude” if Root doesn’t score a century in Ashes 2025-26

  • Root has never hit a Test hundred in Australia

  • Ashes 2025-26 begins November 21 in Perth

The 2025-26 Ashes in Australia is shaping up to be a thriller, and the spotlight just got a lot brighter thanks to Australia great Matthew Hayden. As England prepare to tour Down Under for the Test series, Hayden has made a striking statement about Joe Root and the elusive Test century that has evaded him on Australian soil.

Joe Root has long been celebrated as one of the best in Test cricket, with a career spanning dozens of Test centuries. Yet, one milestone has continued to slip through his fingers: a Test hundred in Australia during an Ashes series. Despite his consistency in other conditions, this gap in his record remains a talking point as the Ashes 2025-26 series draws near. Hayden’s prediction has put that issue front and centre, as attention turns to whether Root will finally break the drought.

Hayden’s Daring ‘Walk Nude’ Bet On Joe Root’s Ashes Challenge

Matthew Hayden went beyond during a discussion on the ‘All Over Bar The Cricket’ YouTube channel when he declared, “I’ll walk nude around the MCG if Joe Root fails to score a Test century in the Ashes in Australia.” This proves how confident Hayden is about Root scoring his first-ever Test century in Australia.

Root’s Test records show strength everywhere but Australia: many hundreds, many fifties, but no ton in the Ashes on Australian soil. For Root, it’s another chance to achieve even this milestone and add a critical chapter to his legacy in Test cricket.

Related Content
Related Content

Ashes 2025-26 Schedule: When & Where The Action Unfolds

The Ashes in Australia 2025-26 will span from 21 November 2025 to 8 January 2026. The five-Test series kicks off at Perth Stadium, with a second Test in Brisbane at the Gabba, played as a day-night match.

Ben Stokes has returned to training with Durham - File
England Handed Ashes Boost After Ben Stokes Returns To Training

BY Stats Perform

Later fixtures include the traditional Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a Test at Adelaide Oval, and the New Year’s showdown at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Each venue offers different conditions, meaning Joe Root will face varied challenges if he’s to make a Test century in Ashes 2025-26.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Eyes On Agha's Leadership

  2. Matthew Hayden Makes Bold ‘Walk Nude’ Bet On Joe Root In Ashes 2025-26

  3. Shubman Gill: India’s Test Skipper Names His Biggest Idols, Moment He Thought Cricket Was It

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Harbhajan Singh Opposes IND Vs PAK Match, Calls For Improved Relations First

  5. Rajat Patidar Stars With 112-Ball Century In Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Against South Zone

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  3. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  2. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  3. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  5. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  2. Assam Student Protest Over ST Status Sparks Police Crackdown, CM Orders Probe

  3. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  4. Sanjay Singh Jumps Srinagar Guesthouse Gate, Farooq Abdullah Blocked

  5. ED Raids Multiple States In Alleged Rs 650 Crore Fake ITC Case

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  2. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

  3. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire

  4. Hamas Accuses Israel Of Targeting Qatar Talks To Derail Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

  5. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Heavy Rain Alert in West Bengal: IMD Issues Warnings Across North and South Regions

  3. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

  4. Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Netizens

  5. CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

  6. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

  7. Chasing A Chimera: India Juggling In International Relations

  8. UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar