Matthew Hayden Makes Bold ‘Walk Nude’ Bet On Joe Root In Ashes 2025-26

Hayden vowed to “walk nude” if Root doesn’t score a century in Ashes 2025-26
Root has never hit a Test hundred in Australia
Ashes 2025-26 begins November 21 in Perth
The 2025-26 Ashes in Australia is shaping up to be a thriller, and the spotlight just got a lot brighter thanks to Australia great Matthew Hayden. As England prepare to tour Down Under for the Test series, Hayden has made a striking statement about Joe Root and the elusive Test century that has evaded him on Australian soil.
Joe Root has long been celebrated as one of the best in Test cricket, with a career spanning dozens of Test centuries. Yet, one milestone has continued to slip through his fingers: a Test hundred in Australia during an Ashes series. Despite his consistency in other conditions, this gap in his record remains a talking point as the Ashes 2025-26 series draws near. Hayden’s prediction has put that issue front and centre, as attention turns to whether Root will finally break the drought.
Hayden’s Daring ‘Walk Nude’ Bet On Joe Root’s Ashes Challenge
Matthew Hayden went beyond during a discussion on the ‘All Over Bar The Cricket’ YouTube channel when he declared, “I’ll walk nude around the MCG if Joe Root fails to score a Test century in the Ashes in Australia.” This proves how confident Hayden is about Root scoring his first-ever Test century in Australia.
Root’s Test records show strength everywhere but Australia: many hundreds, many fifties, but no ton in the Ashes on Australian soil. For Root, it’s another chance to achieve even this milestone and add a critical chapter to his legacy in Test cricket.
Ashes 2025-26 Schedule: When & Where The Action Unfolds
The Ashes in Australia 2025-26 will span from 21 November 2025 to 8 January 2026. The five-Test series kicks off at Perth Stadium, with a second Test in Brisbane at the Gabba, played as a day-night match.
Later fixtures include the traditional Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a Test at Adelaide Oval, and the New Year’s showdown at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Each venue offers different conditions, meaning Joe Root will face varied challenges if he’s to make a Test century in Ashes 2025-26.