Ashes 2025: England Will Bring 'Something Different' To Series Vs Australia Says Batting Legend Joe Root

England announced their 16-man squad for the Ashes this week
Joe Root believes his side will bring "something different" in Ashes
Root famously has not scored a century in Australia from his 14 Test matches
Joe Root has insisted that England will bring "something different" to their tour of Australia as they seek to win the Ashes for the first time in a decade.
England announced their 16-man squad for the five-match series this week, with the Ashes itself starting on November 21 and running to January 8.
Root, England's all-time leading runs scorer, has not won a match from the three away Ashes series that he has been involved in, with Australia whitewashing England in two of them.
Nevertheless, the former England captain believes their positive approach, which has been a key part of the Test side under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, may bring a change in fortunes down under.
"It's a big series like that against a side that have got a great record at home, especially against us previously," Root told Sky Sports News.
"But I think it's the first time we can hit them with something slightly different.
"We're going out there with a different team, a different mentality, a different way of playing and have played some good cricket of late.
"Hopefully that stands us in good stead, and we can put across some really good performances and hopefully create some history."
Root famously has not scored a century in Australia from his 14 Test matches, despite nine half-centuries and an average which stands at a respectable 35.7.
The 34-year-old is heading into this series on the back of an outstanding run of sustained form with the bat, but he insists personal milestones are not on his agenda as he attempts to help his side win an away Ashes series for the first time since 2010-11.
"This tour isn't about me making 100," Root said. "It's about us going and winning an Ashes series.
"As an experienced player, if I go out and making big scores and big 100s, then that gives us a great opportunity to go and do that.
"It's understanding that role within the team, building those big scores together as a group, like we have done over the course of the summer and the last couple of years. Then, hopefully, that leads to winning games of cricket. If personal accolades come along, then fine."