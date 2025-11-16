India A Vs South Africa A Live Streaming, 2nd Unofficial ODI: When And Where To Watch Live In India?

India A and South Africa A meet for 2nd unofficial ODI match
The first unofficial ODI was won by India A by 4 wickets
Niranjan Shah stadium in Rajkot set to host the game
The India A ODI team is all set to welcome South Africa A for the 2nd of a 3-match unofficial ODI series. Men in Blue had claimed a narrow 4-wicket victory in the first match where Ruturaj Gaikwad starred with his superb century.
India A will look to dominate the proceedings in the 2nd unofficial ODI match as well. A win today will help the hosts clinch the series by 2-0 ahead of the series concluder on Wednesday, November 19.
But before that, all eyes will be on the 2nd unofficial ODI, which is set to take place on Sunday, November 16 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat from 1:30PM (IST) onwards.
While the hosts had a near perfect performance in the first match, the visitors have a few concerns. They had a dramatic and quite an unbelievable batting collapse which saw 3 of their top 4 batters - Rubin Hermann, Jordan Hermann and skipper Marques Ackerman get out for 0.
South Africa A's best performers with the bat in the 1st unofficial ODI were Dian Forrester (77 off 83), Delano Potgieter (90 off 105) and Bjorn Fortuin (59 off 56). When they step on the field later today, the Proteas A team will hope for their top-order to fire in all cylinders.
India A Vs South Africa A, 2nd Unofficial ODI: Live Streaming Info
When and Where will the India A Vs South Africa A, 2nd Unofficial ODI Match Be Played?
The Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat will host the 2nd unofficial ODI match between India A and South Africa A on November 16th, Sunday from 1:30PM (IST) onwards.
India A Vs South Africa A, 2nd Unofficial ODI: Where To Watch Match Live In India?
There are no official broadcasters for this match.