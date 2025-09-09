England Handed Ashes Boost After Ben Stokes Returns To Training

Ben Stokes returned to training on Monday during Durham practice session
Ben Stokes will be ready to lead England in this winter’s Ashes in Australia, according to Durham head coach Ryan Campbell.
Stokes missed the final match of their thrilling Test series against India after sustaining a shoulder injury in the fourth Test in July.
Although the 34-year-old was expected to play in Australia, with the first Test in Perth starting on November 21, the main concern was around how fit he would be with both bat and ball.
Stokes has scored 515 Test runs in Australia, with an average of 28.61, while also taking 19 wickets at a strike rate of 56.9.
Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live that Stokes is progressing well with the bat, but bowling will take a bit more time.
“Stokes is back in training,” said Campbell.
“Over the last week, he's started to hit balls and had a really good session. Scott Borthwick was throwing to him with [coach] Will Gidman for nearly two hours.
“The batting side of things is going very well but the bowling will take a lot longer. He is being treated very steadily.”
Campbell also offered an update on fast bowler Mark Wood.
Wood has not featured since suffering an injury against Pakistan in February.
“I've got my fingers crossed that Wood plays for us next week,” Campbell added.
“If that happens, it's not only great for Durham but also for England. He is extremely close to playing.”