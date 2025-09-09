England Handed Ashes Boost After Ben Stokes Returns To Training

After suffering a shoulder injury in the fourth Test in July, Stokes was unable to play in the final of their exciting Test series against India

S
Stats Perform
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes has returned to training with Durham Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ben Stokes returned to training on Monday during Durham practice session

  • Stokes missed the final Test against England due to shoulder injury

  • Durham coach Ryan Campbell also offered an update on fast bowler Mark Wood

Ben Stokes will be ready to lead England in this winter’s Ashes in Australia, according to Durham head coach Ryan Campbell.

Stokes missed the final match of their thrilling Test series against India after sustaining a shoulder injury in the fourth Test in July.

Although the 34-year-old was expected to play in Australia, with the first Test in Perth starting on November 21, the main concern was around how fit he would be with both bat and ball.

Stokes has scored 515 Test runs in Australia, with an average of 28.61, while also taking 19 wickets at a strike rate of 56.9.

Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live that Stokes is progressing well with the bat, but bowling will take a bit more time.

“Stokes is back in training,” said Campbell.

“Over the last week, he's started to hit balls and had a really good session. Scott Borthwick was throwing to him with [coach] Will Gidman for nearly two hours.

“The batting side of things is going very well but the bowling will take a lot longer. He is being treated very steadily.”

Related Content
Related Content

Campbell also offered an update on fast bowler Mark Wood.

Wood has not featured since suffering an injury against Pakistan in February.

“I've got my fingers crossed that Wood plays for us next week,” Campbell added.

“If that happens, it's not only great for Durham but also for England. He is extremely close to playing.”

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'I Wasn't Completely In The Mix': Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On KKR Exit

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Won’t Stop On-Field Aggression In Blockbuster Clash

  3. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  4. Asia Cup 2025 Explained: Teams, Groups, Venues, Squads, Format, Prize Money, Broadcast - How Well Do You Know

  5. Rohit Sharma's Late Night Visit To Mumbai Hospital Sparks Concerns Amongst Fans - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  2. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  3. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  4. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  5. Kishtwar Seeks Risk-Mitigation Strategies As Climate Concerns Deepen

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  4. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

  5. Trump Loses Appeal in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case, $83 Million Award Stands

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis