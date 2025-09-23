Ashes 2025: Find Out Who England Name In Squad With Surprise Inclusion Of Will Jacks

England announce a 16-member Ashes squad with Harry Brook promoted to vice-captain. Will Jacks makes a surprise recall as back-up spinner, while Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, and Jofra Archer return to battle Australia starting November 21

Ashes 2025: Find Out Who England Name In Squad With Surprise Inclusion Of Will Jacks
England announce a 16-member Ashes squad with Harry Brook promoted to vice-captain. Will Jacks makes a surprise recall as back-up spinner, while Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, and Jofra Archer return to battle Australia starting November 21. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled its 16-member squad for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, beginning November 21. The announcement comes with a surprise recall for Will Jacks as the back-up spinner, while white-ball captain Harry Brook has been promoted as the vice-captain in place of Ollie Pope.

Ben Stokes will lead the side despite recovering from a shoulder injury that saw him miss the final Test against India in August. Veteran pacers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer are also back in the squad following injuries, bringing experience and pace to the bowling attack.

Harry Brook Named Vice-Captain, Key Players Included

"Harry Brook has been confirmed as England’s vice-captain for the Ashes tour, replacing Ollie Pope," the ECB said in an official statement. The move signals confidence in Brook’s leadership, particularly after his performances in the white-ball formats.

Mark Wood’s return after left knee surgery enhances England’s fast-bowling options, while Archer’s inclusion after his comeback in the India series adds further firepower. Shoaib Bashir, recently recovered from a finger injury sustained during the home series against India, is also part of the squad.

Will Jacks’ Surprise Recall

Will Jacks, who played two Tests in 2022, leapfrogs other spinners such as Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, and Jack Leach to be included as a back-up spinner alongside Shoaib Bashir. Despite his recent finger injury in a T20I series against South Africa, Jacks’ versatility as a spinner and batsman earned him this unexpected spot.

Ben Stokes, who remains on track to be fit for the opening Test in Perth, has been included despite his ongoing rehabilitation. "Test Captain Ben Stokes continues his recovery from the shoulder injury that ruled him out of the final Test against India at the Kia Oval and remains on track to be available for the start of the Test series in November," the ECB noted.

England Squad For Ashes 2025

Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, and Mark Wood.

