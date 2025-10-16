Test Twenty Cricket: Legends Of The Game Back Launch Of New Format

Test Twenty unveiled as cricket’s “fourth format”, combining two 20-over innings per side into an 80-over contest
Icons including AB de Villiers, Sir Clive Lloyd, Matthew Hayden and Harbhajan Singh join advisory board supporting the initiative
The first season begins January 2026 with six teams, uniting youth development and modern technology
Cricket took a decisive step into uncharted territory on Thursday as Gaurav Bahirvani announced Test Twenty in Dubai and London, calling it a “living tribute to the spirit of cricket”. The 80-over format compresses the craft of Test matches into a single day while keeping its tactical structure intact. Each team bats twice for 20 overs per innings with the cumulative total deciding the outcome.
“This is not another league; it’s a platform built to reignite the emotion and artistry of Test cricket while adapting to the modern audience,” Bahirvani said, positioning the competition as both an innovation and a revival.
Legends lend their voices
AB de Villiers, known for redefining batting standards, said the format represents a thoughtful evolution. “Test Twenty is innovation with intent. It honours the traditions of the game while embracing the possibilities of the future. It gives young players a new dream to chase and fans a new story to follow,” he said.
Sir Clive Lloyd called it the game’s most considered reinvention yet. “Having lived through every era of cricket, I can say this. The game has always adapted, but never this thoughtfully. Test Twenty brings back the art and rhythm of the sport, yet keeps it alive with modern energy,” he said.
Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said the concept offers a vital bridge for the next generation. “As a player and a parent, I see this as cricket’s bridge between eras, a format that carries the wisdom of the old world into the fire of the new. For young players, this is a chance to grow not just as athletes, but as people,” Hayden said.
For Harbhajan Singh, the format offers a necessary reset. “Cricket needed a fresh heartbeat, something that connects today’s youth with the game’s original spirit. Test Twenty does exactly that,” he said.
Test Twenty has been designed as a global development model for emerging talent. The movement invites players aged 13 to 19 from across the world, with selections determined through a data-driven, AI-assisted evaluation. “We’re constructing a connected talent ecosystem, a global feeder line that gives every young player regardless of background an equal path to recognition,” said Bahirvani.
Women cricketers are expected to join from the second season, widening the platform’s inclusive approach.
Building a youth-first platform
A new way to scout and select
At the heart of the model is an AI Discovery Engine that combines motion sensors, video analytics and data modelling to assess performance and temperament. The system ranks cricketers through a multi-tier process that leads to a global auction pool for franchise selection.
According to Bahirvani, “The aim isn’t to compete with existing boards, but to complement them. We want to build bridges through shared data and innovation.”
Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah praised the initiative as visionary. “It bridges the timeless spirit of Test cricket with the energy of modern play, offering young talent across the world a true stage to rise,” he said.
Madan Lal called it a “game changer for young talent,” adding that it “offers players a stage to showcase skill while learning the deeper nuances of cricket.”
The road to the inaugural season
Registrations opened on Thursday, October 16 for players via the official Test Twenty website. Those with formal cricketing recommendations can enter through a Direct Entry route, while others begin through standard AI-based assessments. The first full season in January 2026 will feature six franchises, including three international and three Indian city teams.
Bahirvani said, “The world doesn’t need another cricket league. It needs a framework that discovers the next generation while protecting what makes the game special. That’s what Test Twenty stands for.”