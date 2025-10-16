Test Twenty Cricket: Legends Of The Game Back Launch Of New Format

Cricket legends AB de Villiers, Sir Clive Lloyd, Matthew Hayden and Harbhajan Singh have thrown their weight behind entrepreneur Gaurav Bahirvani’s 80-over innovation that aims to merge Test cricket’s strategy with the momentum of T20 set for a launch in January 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
test twenty launched as the fourth format
Cricket legends AB de Villiers, Sir Clive Lloyd, Matthew Hayden and Harbhajan Singh have thrown their weight behind entrepreneur Gaurav Bahirvani’s 80-over innovation that aims to merge Test cricket’s strategy with the momentum of T20 set for a launch in January 2026 Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Test Twenty unveiled as cricket’s “fourth format”, combining two 20-over innings per side into an 80-over contest

  • Icons including AB de Villiers, Sir Clive Lloyd, Matthew Hayden and Harbhajan Singh join advisory board supporting the initiative 

  • The first season begins January 2026 with six teams, uniting youth development and modern technology

Cricket took a decisive step into uncharted territory on Thursday as Gaurav Bahirvani announced Test Twenty in Dubai and London, calling it a “living tribute to the spirit of cricket”. The 80-over format compresses the craft of Test matches into a single day while keeping its tactical structure intact. Each team bats twice for 20 overs per innings with the cumulative total deciding the outcome.  

“This is not another league; it’s a platform built to reignite the emotion and artistry of Test cricket while adapting to the modern audience,” Bahirvani said, positioning the competition as both an innovation and a revival.  

 Legends lend their voices

AB de Villiers, known for redefining batting standards, said the format represents a thoughtful evolution. “Test Twenty is innovation with intent. It honours the traditions of the game while embracing the possibilities of the future. It gives young players a new dream to chase and fans a new story to follow,” he said. 

Sir Clive Lloyd called it the game’s most considered reinvention yet. “Having lived through every era of cricket, I can say this. The game has always adapted, but never this thoughtfully. Test Twenty brings back the art and rhythm of the sport, yet keeps it alive with modern energy,” he said.  

Related Content
Related Content

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said the concept offers a vital bridge for the next generation. “As a player and a parent, I see this as cricket’s bridge between eras, a format that carries the wisdom of the old world into the fire of the new. For young players, this is a chance to grow not just as athletes, but as people,” Hayden said.  

For Harbhajan Singh, the format offers a necessary reset. “Cricket needed a fresh heartbeat, something that connects today’s youth with the game’s original spirit. Test Twenty does exactly that,” he said.  

Test Twenty has been designed as a global development model for emerging talent. The movement invites players aged 13 to 19 from across the world, with selections determined through a data-driven, AI-assisted evaluation. “We’re constructing a connected talent ecosystem, a global feeder line that gives every young player regardless of background an equal path to recognition,” said Bahirvani.  

Women cricketers are expected to join from the second season, widening the platform’s inclusive approach.  

 Building a youth-first platform 

A new way to scout and select

At the heart of the model is an AI Discovery Engine that combines motion sensors, video analytics and data modelling to assess performance and temperament. The system ranks cricketers through a multi-tier process that leads to a global auction pool for franchise selection.  

According to Bahirvani, “The aim isn’t to compete with existing boards, but to complement them. We want to build bridges through shared data and innovation.”  

Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah praised the initiative as visionary. “It bridges the timeless spirit of Test cricket with the energy of modern play, offering young talent across the world a true stage to rise,” he said.  

Madan Lal called it a “game changer for young talent,” adding that it “offers players a stage to showcase skill while learning the deeper nuances of cricket.”  

The road to the inaugural season

Registrations opened on Thursday, October 16 for players via the official Test Twenty website. Those with formal cricketing recommendations can enter through a Direct Entry route, while others begin through standard AI-based assessments. The first full season in January 2026 will feature six franchises, including three international and three Indian city teams.  

Bahirvani said, “The world doesn’t need another cricket league. It needs a framework that discovers the next generation while protecting what makes the game special. That’s what Test Twenty stands for.”

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W Get To 198/9 (50)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 2 Updates: Patidar Scores Century, Hooda Also Reaches 3-Figure Mark

  3. Australia Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Kane Williamson Named Lucknow Super Giants Strategic Advisor Ahead Of IPL 2026

  5. NZ Vs ENG, 1st T20I: England Name Playing XI For Christchurch Opener With Harry Brook As Captain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

  3. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  4. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  5. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

  2. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

  3. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  4. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

  5. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

  2. Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

  3. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  4. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  5. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  6. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  7. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  8. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread