Sports

New York Yankees Vs Detroit Tigers: US Prez Trump Attends Game Under Tight Security

US President Donald Trump attended the New York Yankees 9-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night, drawing a mixed reaction from a raucous crowd while marking the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Authorities installed security glass for the president outside the upper-level box suite belonging to the Steinbrenner family, which owns the Yankees, on the third base side over the Tigers dugout at Yankee Stadium. Wearing a suit and tie, Trump sat next to Yankees team president Randy Levine and chatted with him throughout the game, though he sat by himself at other times. During the national anthem, the president was shown on the stadium jumbotron and received boos from some in the crowd, cheers from others.