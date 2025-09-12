Sports

New York Yankees Vs Detroit Tigers: US Prez Trump Attends Game Under Tight Security

US President Donald Trump attended the New York Yankees 9-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night, drawing a mixed reaction from a raucous crowd while marking the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Authorities installed security glass for the president outside the upper-level box suite belonging to the Steinbrenner family, which owns the Yankees, on the third base side over the Tigers dugout at Yankee Stadium. Wearing a suit and tie, Trump sat next to Yankees team president Randy Levine and chatted with him throughout the game, though he sat by himself at other times. During the national anthem, the president was shown on the stadium jumbotron and received boos from some in the crowd, cheers from others.

A New York Police officer stands on the field as US President Donald Trump waves to the crowd during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers in New York.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, celebrates with Cody Bellinger, center, and Austin Slater, left, after their team defeated the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game in New York.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, and Ben Rice, center, celebrate after their team defeated the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game in New York.

US President Donald Trump waves as he attends a Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees baseball game at Yankees Stadium in New York.

US President Donald Trump gestures to people during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers in New York.

US President Donald Trump is seen on a video monitor as he attends a Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees baseball game in New York.

Detroit Tigers' Bailey Horn pitches during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in New York.

New York Yankees' Ben Rice runs to home plate to score on a single by José Caballero during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in New York.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with New York Yankees Aaron Judge in the New York Yankees locker room before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in New York.

