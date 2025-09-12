Day In Pics: September 12, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the swearing-in ceremony of the 15th Vice-President of India
Nepal Army personnel stand guard outside the President House as security heightens after the anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Workers pull a clay model of Goddess Durga ahead of the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Nadia.
A damaged road with scattered debris in the aftermath of the anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Family members of those killed in firing by security forces hold a protest outside Nepal Army Headquarters, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Vice-President-elect CP Radhakrishnan with former vice-presidents Jagdeep Dhankhar and M Venkaiah Naidu during his swearing-in ceremony as the 15th Vice-President of India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
People look at the charred Hilton Hotel after it was vandalised during the anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office of the Vice-President of India to CP Radhakrishnan during a swearing-in ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
Family members of those killed in firing by security forces hold portaits during a protest outside Nepal Army Headquarters, in Kathmandu, Nepal.