Sports

Japanese Women Prepare For The Sumo World Championships In Bangkok

For centuries, sumo’s deep links with the Shinto religion barred women from entering the ring, let alone allowing them to participate. While women remain excluded from professional sumo, more than 600 now compete at the amateur level. The Associated Press documented some of them in training, including wrestlers preparing for the Sumo World Championships this weekend in Bangkok, Thailand. Since 2016, girls from across Japan have traveled to Tottori Jōhoku High School, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) west of Tokyo, to attend weeklong training camps at the nation’s largest girls’ sumo club.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Japan Women's Sumo Photo Gallery_sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori_1
Japan Women's Sumo | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Wrestlers train during a practice session at a sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori, Japan.

2/11
Japan Womens Sumo Photo Gallery_sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori_2
Japan Women's Sumo | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Wrestlers train during a practice session at a sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori, Japan.

3/11
Japan Womens Sumo Photo Gallery_sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori_3
Japan Women's Sumo | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Wrestlers train during a practice session at a sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori, Japan.

4/11
Japan Womens Sumo Photo Gallery_sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori_4
Japan Women's Sumo | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Wrestlers train during a practice session at a sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori, Japan.

5/11
Japan Womens Sumo Photo Gallery_sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori_5
Japan Women's Sumo | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Wrestlers train during a practice session at a sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori, Japan.

6/11
Japan Womens Sumo Photo Gallery_sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori_6
Japan Women's Sumo | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Airi Hisano and coach Toyonoshima Daiki train during a practice session at the Tachihi Holdings Women's sumo club in Tokyo.

7/11
Japan Womens Sumo Photo Gallery_sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori_7
Japan Women's Sumo | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Wrestlers sweep the clay ring with brooms during a practice session at a sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori, Japan.

8/11
Japan Womens Sumo Photo Gallery_sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori_8
Japan Women's Sumo | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Straps are applied to a wrestler's face as pictures of male wrestlers are hung on the wall prior to a practice session at a sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori, Japan.

9/11
Japan Womens Sumo Photo Gallery_sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori_9
Japan Women's Sumo | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

A wrestler picks up a belt prior to a practice session at a sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori, Japan.

10/11
Japan Womens Sumo Photo Gallery_sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori_10
Japan Women's Sumo | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Wrestlers wipe their faces during a practice session at a sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori, Japan.

11/11
Japan Womens Sumo Photo Gallery_sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori_11
Japan Women's Sumo | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Wrestlers prepare dinner after a practice session at a sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori, Japan.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects Urgent Plea Against IND Vs PAK Match

  2. Suryakumar Yadav And Spirit Of Cricket: SKY Joins Legacy Of Captains After India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Match

  3. Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown

  4. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 3

  5. Asia Cup 2025: SKY's Withdrawing Of Appeal Against UAE Does Not Go Down Well With Aakash Chopra

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  2. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  3. Bangalore Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers

  4. The Missing Bench: The Stark Gender Divide That Plagues India’s Courtrooms

  5. Doda Tense After Arrest Of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, Restrictions Extended To Bhaderwah

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  4. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  5. Outlook Replug: How To Really Change The Narrative On Suicide

Latest Stories

  1. 11 Indian Workers Stranded In Oman After Salaries Withheld, Passports Seized

  2. The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  6. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  7. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  8. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh