Wrestlers train during a practice session at a sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori, Japan.
Airi Hisano and coach Toyonoshima Daiki train during a practice session at the Tachihi Holdings Women's sumo club in Tokyo.
Wrestlers sweep the clay ring with brooms during a practice session at a sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori, Japan.
Straps are applied to a wrestler's face as pictures of male wrestlers are hung on the wall prior to a practice session at a sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori, Japan.
A wrestler picks up a belt prior to a practice session at a sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori, Japan.
Wrestlers wipe their faces during a practice session at a sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori, Japan.
Wrestlers prepare dinner after a practice session at a sumo camp in Tottori Johoku High School in Tottori, Japan.