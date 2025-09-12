Pakistan Vs Oman, T20 Asia Cup 2025: PAK Opt To Bat - Check Playing XI

Pakistan and Oman are up against each other in their Asia Cup 2025 openers
Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first in Dubai
Haris Rauf has not been included in the Playing XI for Pakistan
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and decided to bat first against Oman in the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 12. This is the opening game of the tournament for both these sides.
Pakistan Vs Oman Playing XI
Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed
Oman Playing XI: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava
Pakistan have gone into this game without the express pace of Haris Rauf and they have included an extra spinner in Sufiyan Muqeem.
Oman captain Jatinder Singh called it a historic moment for his side. "It is a historic moment for us to come and run shoulders with the Asian giants," he said. Oman are making their debut in the Asia Cup with this match.
Full Squads:
Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem
Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Mohammad Imran, Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Yousaf, Nadeem Khan