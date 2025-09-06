Mitchell Starc has retired from T20I cricket to focus on Tests and ODIs
Starc is targetting the Australia squads for Ashes and World Cup 2027
He played a key role in Australia's 2021 T20 World Cup win
Australia's premier pace bowler, Mitchell Starc, affirmed his commitment to Test and One Day International (ODI) cricket, stating he will "milk" his body to ensure lasting success in the longest format of the game. Starc recently announced his departure from T20Is to focus on major cricket tournaments, including the Ashes and the 2027 ODI World Cup. This considered career choice aims to extend his playing years.
Focusing On Longer Formats
Mitchell Starc, 35, recently announced his retirement from T20Is, a decision set to prepare him for the Ashes, the Indian Premier League, an away Test series in India, and the ODI World Cup in two years' time.
This means the left-arm quick, who previously bypassed the Indian Premier League to conserve energy for international duties, will not feature in the T20 World Cup scheduled for early next year in India and Sri Lanka.
Starc stated, as quoted by cricket.com.au, “For lack of a better term, I want to milk my body as much as I can for as much Test cricket as possible. That was never going to be off the table”.
He added, “I just felt like one of the other (formats) had to give. I feel like I’ve got plenty to offer the ODI team and with that goal of getting my body to 2027 – but also being good enough to be in that team for the World Cup in 2027. I felt like this was my best opportunity to prolong my Test career and get to that World Cup (in 2027).”
Starc's World Cup Legacy And Future
Starc played a significant role in Australia’s 2021 T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE, where the team secured their maiden world title in the format. Reflecting on his decision, Starc remarked, “I umm-ed and ahh-ed about which was the right (format) to put to the side. If I wasn’t going to be in the frame for 2027 then I didn’t want to hold up the spot.”
He asserted, “I still feel like I’ve got plenty to offer that ODI team. I’d thought about it for a while. I feel like it was probably a good time. I’m 35 now, Tests have always been my priority and they will remain my priority.”
Should Starc continue playing until the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, he could conclude his career as one of the greatest ODI World Cup bowlers. Only Glenn McGrath (71 scalps across four World Cups: 1996, 1999, 2003, and 2007) and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (68 wickets from five tournaments: 1996 to 2011) have claimed more World Cup wickets than Starc's current 65 (from the 2015, 2019, and 2023 World Cups).
Starc expressed his belief that he is departing the T20 setup at an opportune moment, noting that the team appears strong.
"The T20 team seems pretty settled with the guys that have come in; they've done some great stuff. Nathan Ellis is flying, Ben Dwarshuis has played a great role, Spencer (Johnson) has done some good stuff when he's played, Sean Abbott as well... I feel like that team is in a great spot and I don't need to interrupt that," he said.
However, for now, Starc's focus is on the three-match ODI series against India. "The three one-dayers (against India) are a nice, controlled lead-in to five Test matches, 10 overs a game, time on the legs, they're not a day after each other," he added.
(With PTI Inputs)