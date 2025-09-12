CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

- CP Radhakrishnan was sworn in as India’s 15th Vice President at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath.
Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan took oath as India’s 15th Vice President today at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with President Droupadi Murmu administering the ceremony in New Delhi.
Radhakrishnan was elected to the post on September 9, securing 452 votes against Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes. Of the 781 Members of Parliament, 767 cast their ballots, with 752 found valid.
The election was necessitated after former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, citing health reasons. His term was originally scheduled to run until 2027.
The former Maharashtra governor was elected the Vice President of India by defeating opposition INDIA bloc nominee Justice (retd) B. Sudershan Reddy in a largely one-sided contest.
Radhakrishnan, 68, secured 542 votes, while Reddy, fielded as a symbolic challenger by the Opposition, polled 300 votes. With the ruling NDA commanding a comfortable majority, the outcome was widely anticipated.
A lifelong member of the RSS and a two-time MP from Coimbatore, Radhakrishnan has been known for his conciliatory style of politics, earning the moniker “Vajpayee of Coimbatore.” His elevation, political observers say, signals the BJP’s intent to deepen its influence in southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu, which heads for polls next year.
The choice of Radhakrishnan also highlights the BJP’s strategy of OBC consolidation, as he belongs to the Gounder community, influential in western Tamil Nadu. His election marks a break from his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s diverse political past, instead reaffirming BJP’s preference for loyalty to the Sangh Parivar.
He was selected as the candidate for the post of Vice President of India on August 17. The announcement was made by BJP president JP Nadda after a meeting with NDA allies. He stated that Radhakrishnan has over four decades of political experience and has held several important positions during his career.