Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Named BJP’s Vice President Candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the post of Vice President of India. The announcement was made by BJP president JP Nadda after a meeting with NDA allies. He stated that Radhakrishnan has over four decades of political experience and has held several important positions during his career.
Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the Governor of Maharashtra. He has earlier been the Governor of Jharkhand and has also held additional charge of Puducherry. Before his gubernatorial assignments, he was elected twice as a Member of Parliament from Coimbatore and had also headed the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit.
His political journey began at the age of sixteen when he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Over the years, he became an active member of the BJP and worked in different organisational capacities.
Radhakrishnan’s nomination comes weeks after the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of Vice President. If elected, he will take charge as the Vice President of India and preside over the Rajya Sabha as its Chairman