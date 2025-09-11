Governors’ Delay In Clearing Bills Under Supreme Court Lens As Bench Weighs Constitutional Boundaries

- SC questioned Governors’ prolonged delays in acting on State Bills, noting concerns raised by Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

- Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that withholding assent is a valid constitutional option, not a clerical formality, and serves as a safeguard against unconstitutional or harmful laws.

- CJI B.R. Gavai said the framers of the Constitution expected Governors to function in harmony with State governments, though with an independent role as a constitutional check.