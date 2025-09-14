Asia Cup 2025: Former Cricketer Reveals How Pakistan Can Beat India In Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Asia Cup 2025: Former Pakistan cricketer outlines key strategies on how Pakistan can overcome India, highlighting mindset, discipline, and execution as crucial factors for success

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
  • India face Pakistan in the match 6 of Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 14

  • The contest will take place at the Dubai International Stadium

  • Former cricketer revealed how Pakistan can beat India in the clash

India and Pakistan are set for a blockbuster clash in Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. India kicked off their campaign with a dominant win over the UAE. On the other hand, Pakistan also started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a win over Oman.

The clash is going to be epic but many believes that India are the favourites to win the contest. Meanwhile, former Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has stepped forward with his blueprint for how Pakistan can get the better of India.

Shoaib Malik’s Strategy: Early Wickets & Spin Pressure

According to Malik, Pakistan’s best chance lies in striking early with the ball. He argues that if 3-4 of India’s top batters are back in the pavilion quickly, India would be under severe pressure. In his words, constraining India to a modest total around 150-160 runs could change the momentum drastically.

"The toss is an obvious thing – it’s not in anyone’s hands, not even Pakistan’s. But Pakistan’s best possible chance is if they can get three to four of India’s top batters out quickly and restrict them to very few runs," Malik said to a local media platform.

The second pillar of his plan is the middle overs bowling with spinners. "The second scenario is in the middle overs, where your spinners, Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed, pick up three wickets each. That could also create a real chance, if both of them play. Because whether India bats first or second, if their batters don’t get out, you are never in the game," he said.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

