Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video

Asia Cup 2025: A Pakistan fan switching to an Indian jersey during the India vs Pakistan clash in Dubai went viral. The Men in Blue beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video Photo: X/ PathanBhaiii
Summary
India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets, chasing down 128 with ease in Dubai

Pakistan fan switched jerseys mid-match, sparking memes online

India skipped post-match handshakes, triggering PCB complaint

On September 14, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium, Asia Cup 2025 witnessed a high-stakes Group A clash between the arch-rivals, India and Pakistan. India chased down Pakistan’s modest total and won by seven wickets, continuing their dominant run in the tournament. For Pakistan, batting first, it was a struggle from early on; India’s bowlers seized control, setting up a chase well within reach.

Amid the drama on the field, there was a viral moment that spread across social media. A Pakistan fan was caught changing his jersey mid-match, swapping out his green Pakistan shirt for a blue India one. The jersey-swap shows how dominant were the Indian team during the contest that it even convinced a Pakistan supporter to switch sides.

Asia Cup 2025: IND Vs PAK Match Details

Pakistan, after being sent in to bat, never quite settled. They posted 127 for 9 in 20 overs, thanks in part to a gritty 40 from Sahibzada Farhan, and a late unbeaten 33 from Shaheen Afridi. But India’s spin attack, particularly from Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, made the task tough, choking any hopes of a big batting revival.

India’s reply was smooth and confident. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma each made 31, giving India a solid platform early in the chase. Captain Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 47 off 37 balls, steering his side home with more than four overs to spare. The win not only ensured India’s second consecutive victory in the group, but also advanced their standing toward the Super Four stage.

India’s Refusal to Shake Hands: Post-Match Controversy

Shortly after the match ended, a controversy erupted. As Pakistan players waited on the field for the traditional gesture of sportsmanship, the Indian side promptly walked off the field and headed to their dressing room, without shaking hands. The Indian dressing room door was locked, leaving the Pakistani team visibly disappointed.

Pakistan’s coach, Mike Hesson, expressed his displeasure publicly, saying that his team had been ready to offer handshakes but felt snubbed when the Indian players had already exited. Captain Salman Ali Agha also skipped the post-match presentation, reportedly in protest. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged an official complaint, stating India’s conduct was “against the spirit of sports.”

From India’s side, captain Suryakumar Yadav said the decision was taken before the game. "We took a team call. We had come only to play. We had given them a reply. Some things are beyond sportsmanship," Suryakumar said. India's next clash is against Oman on September 19 while Pakistan will clash against UAE on September 17.

Published At:
