Mark Wood Feels Australia Hold Edge Ahead Of Ashes, Confident in England's Chances

The first match of the Ashes 2025 series will be played on November 21 while the series will conclude with the last match to be played on December 26

Mark Wood Feels Australia Hold Edge Ahead Of Ashes, Confident in England's Chances
Mark Wood Feels Australia Hold Edge Ahead Of Ashes, Confident in England's Chances
England pacer Mark Wood feels Australia will start as favourites in the upcoming Ashes series but said there is a "quiet confidence" within the English camp about doing well in the marquee contest starting later this month.

England are aiming to end a run of three deeply one-sided Ashes tours. They last won the series Down Under in 2010-11.

"Australia are obviously the favourites going into the series, but I think there's a quiet confidence within our group that we can do well here," Wood was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

The express pacer has not played a Test for 15 months and hasn't featured in competitive cricket since the Champions Trophy in February due to a knee injury he sustained during the tournament. He is a vital part of England's bowling plans.

"I wouldn't say I'm at 100%. I think it's very hard to train 100% all of the time. I've been off my full run-up and stuff, and I've been trying to just up the intensity as I go along.

"I'm sure in the practice game coming up, I can try and up it a little bit more again and gradually get ready for that first game," he said.

Talking about his rehab, the 35-year-old said: "(It was) really boring for six months and it was never a straight trajectory.

"There were some bits I was not doing as well and I had to build it up again. It is finally nice to be outside in some nice weather ramping it up." The first Test begins here on November 21 and Wood is looking forward to playing at "rapid" Perth Stadium, where he has only bowled once during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"It was rapid. I'm not sure my back is looking forward to it, but my bowling is definitely looking forward to it." England have been criticised for their lack of meaningful warm-up games but Wood is happy with the schedule.

"The schedule is the schedule, I'm happy with what we've done. In India recently, we didn't have many games there, and we went straight into that and managed to win that first game," he said.

"We're going to have been here, what, two or three weeks as a group. That's a good enough build-up to that first game in my eyes. I suppose everybody's different, and some people might want more." Wood said he wants to be as fresh as possible for the series opener.

"But, for myself, I want to feel fresh going in that first game, having done a little bit, but not too much. I want to be mint for that game, and as fresh as I can be. We've got a good depth of bowlers, and if one misses out, he'll be prepared for the next game," he said.

Published At:
