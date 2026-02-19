Wolves 0-2 Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26: Gunners Stunned as Hosts Rally for Late Draw
Wolverhampton Wanderers fought back from two goals down to hold Arsenal to a dramatic 2-2 draw in the English Premier League 2025-26 at Molineux. Bukayo Saka gave the visitors an early advantage with a composed finish before Piero Hincapie doubled the lead midway through the second half, putting the Gunners firmly in control. However, Wolves refused to fold as Hugo Bueno sparked the comeback with a stunning long-range strike that shifted the momentum. Deep into stoppage time, debutant Tom Edozie bundled home a deflected equaliser to seal a remarkable result. The draw dented Arsenal’s title charge, while Wolves secured a vital point that could prove crucial in their fight for survival.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE