Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: When And Where To Watch?

Afghanistan Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Get live streaming info, toss update and playing XIs as Namibia take on the Scotland in the eighth ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match on Wednesday, February 4, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru

As the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup approaches, Afghanistan and the West Indies face off in a high-stakes warm-up fixture today at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Afghanistan enters the match with significant momentum following a dominant 61-run victory over Scotland, where Darwish Rasooli starred with a blistering 84 off 46 balls.

With their balanced attack of high-velocity seamers like Azmatullah Omarzai and a world-class spin department led by Rashid Khan, the Afghan "juggernaut" looks well-prepared to test their mettle against one of the most explosive batting lineups in world cricket.

The West Indies, meanwhile, are looking to find their rhythm after a challenging series against South Africa. The Caribbean side will rely on the power-hitting prowess of Shimron Hetmyer and captain Rovman Powell, alongside the raw pace of breakout star Shamar Joseph, to counter the Afghan threat.

This encounter serves as a crucial final dress rehearsal for both teams to finalize their playing XIs and adapt to the subcontinental conditions before the main tournament officially kicks off on February 7.

Afghanistan Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Live Streaming

Select matches will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar, including Afghanistan vs Scotland, UAE vs India ‘A’, Canada vs Italy, Nepal vs UAE, Afghanistan vs West Indies, Pakistan vs Ireland, Nepal vs Canada, New Zealand vs USA, Italy vs UAE, and Namibia vs India ‘A’.

Afghanistan Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles

