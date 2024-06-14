Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Prediction, T20 World Cup Match 29: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the AFG vs PNG, match 29 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

X/@ACBOfficials
Afghanistan are led by Rashid Khan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: X/@ACBOfficials
In what promises to be a one-sided affair on paper, Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan could see themselves earning one foot in the Super 8s when they take on Papua New Guinea in match 29 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday (June 14) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Group C of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 sees Afghanistan take on Papua New Guinea in their final group games. Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan need a victory over minnows PNG and in turn, officially knock New Zealand out of the tournament. PNG, on the other hand, will look to cause an upset and play for pride.

The Afghans started their T20 World Cup with a thumping 125-win over Uganda before beating the BlackCaps. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan were vital with the ball before Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran led them to a famous win.

As for PNG, they took the WI close in their opening game before losing narrowly to Uganda.

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Head-To-Head Record

Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea have met each other once, in 2015, with the former winning that match.

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Squads

Papua New Guinea Squad: Assad Vala(c), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea, Jack Gardner, Hila Vare

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz. - null
ICC T20 World Cup: Afghanistan Beat New Zealand, Bangladesh See Off Sri Lanka - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Probable XIs

Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad/Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqui

Papua New Guinea Probable XI: Assad Vala(c), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(wk), Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Weather Report

The weather will be clear with 69% humidity.

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Pitch Report

Expect a sporting surface between AFG and PNG. Spinners and pacers could get extra bounce and some movement for the bowlers.

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Prediction

As per Google's win probability, Afghanistan has 94% chance of winning this game.

  Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Prediction, T20 World Cup Match 29: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
