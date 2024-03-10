Afghanistan Vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Afghanistan, leading the series 1-0, take on Ireland in the third and final ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 12, Tuesday. Afghanistan won the first match while the second game was abandoned due to rain. (More Cricket News)
In the first ODI, Afghanistan, led by a brilliant century from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (121), with vital contributions from Ibrahim Zadran (60), captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (50*), and Mohammad Nabi (40) posted a challenging total of 310/5 on the board batting first.
While defending the total, their bowlers responded well. They reduced Ireland to 34/3 in no time, pushing them on the back foot right away. Barring fighting knocks from Harry Tector (138) and Lorcan Tucker (85), none of the Irish batters could step up in a big chase as they were eventually restricted to 275/8, falling well short in the end. Fazalhaq Farooqi grabbed four wickets for Afghanistan.
Unfortunately, rain decided to play spoilsport as the second ODI had to be forcefully abandoned without even the toss taking place. Afghanistan lost an opportunity to seal the series and Ireland, after losing the first game, now have a chance to draw level and share the spoils. Shahidi and his men, nonetheless, will carry confidence from their previous performance while Paul Stirling-led Ireland will be under pressure to win this match.
When Afghanistan Vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will be played?
The third and final ODI of the series between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played on March 12, Tuesday, 2024 at 5:00 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.
Where to watch Afghanistan Vs Ireland, 3rd ODI match?
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI in India.
However, fans can witness all the action from the Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI on the FanCode app and website as the match is available for live streaming on the popular platform.
Afghanistan Vs Ireland ODI Squads:
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Noor Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Fazal Haq Farooqi, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Farid Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Ibrahim Zadran, Naveed Zadran
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young