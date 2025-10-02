Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 1st T20I: AFG Win Toss, Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Here is all you need to know about the opening AFG vs BAN T20 international in Sharjah - preview, squads, toss update, playing XIs and broadcast details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 1st T20I: AFG Win Toss, Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Captains Rashid Khan (left) and Jaker Ali at the toss in Sharjah. Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Afghanistan playing their 150th T20I

  • Jaker Ali leading Bangladesh in absence of regular captain Litton Das

  • T20I leg to be followed by three ODIs in Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh on Thursday (October 2, 2025) in the first T20 international of their three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in United Arab Emirates.

It will be the 150th T20I appearance for the Afghans, who played their first match in the format against Ireland on February 1, 2010.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Ishaq, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali (wk/c), Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Jaker Ali is leading Bangladesh in the absence of regular captain Litton Das, who has been ruled out with a side strain. While the Afghans are looking to rebound after a disappointing Asia Cup campaign where they failed to reach the Super Fours, the Bangla Tigers enter this game after narrowly missing out on a final berth in the continental tournament.

The three T20Is will be followed by a three-match ODI leg in Abu Dhabi.

Related Content
Related Content

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I be played?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in United Arab Emirates on Thursday, October 2, 2025 at 8pm IST.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I be telecast and live streamed?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Squads

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk/c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Bashir Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Women Vs Pakistan Women Live Score, ODI World Cup: BAN-W On Edge Of Victory Against PAK-W

  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st T20I: BAN Draw First Blood In Powerplay Against AFG

  3. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

  4. Shakib Al Hasan Shut Out of BAN Cricket: Check Key Career Stats After Advisor Declines Future Return

  5. India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  2. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  3. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  4. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  5. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  2. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  3. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

  4. The Online Generation That Governments Can’t Ignore

  5. Ladakh LG Urges LAB, KDA to Resume Talks with Centre Amid Ongoing Curfew

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Korean Actor Song Kang Completes Military Service; Considering Musical Drama Four Hands

  4. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

  2. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  3. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  4. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  5. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick