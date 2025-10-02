Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 1st T20I: AFG Win Toss, Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan playing their 150th T20I
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh on Thursday (October 2, 2025) in the first T20 international of their three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in United Arab Emirates.
It will be the 150th T20I appearance for the Afghans, who played their first match in the format against Ireland on February 1, 2010.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Ishaq, Fareed Ahmad Malik
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali (wk/c), Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Jaker Ali is leading Bangladesh in the absence of regular captain Litton Das, who has been ruled out with a side strain. While the Afghans are looking to rebound after a disappointing Asia Cup campaign where they failed to reach the Super Fours, the Bangla Tigers enter this game after narrowly missing out on a final berth in the continental tournament.
The three T20Is will be followed by a three-match ODI leg in Abu Dhabi.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I be played?
The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in United Arab Emirates on Thursday, October 2, 2025 at 8pm IST.
Where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I be telecast and live streamed?
The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Squads
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk/c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Bashir Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai