Chattogram Challengers Vs Comilla Victorians; Khulna Tigers Vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BPL 2024 Matches

Chattogram Challengers will take on Comilla Victorians in the first match of the Tuesday fixture in Bangladesh Premier League 2024. The BPL matches will be played in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram for the next one week. Khulna Tigers will face Rangpur Riders in the second match of the day at the same venue. (More Cricket News)
As the Chattogram leg starts, the home team will be eyeing the top spot by gaining 12 points with a win against second-placed Comilla Victorians on Tuesday. Chattogram Challengers are currently in the third position in the points table. Litton Das-led Victorians can also top the table with a win.
In the evening match, Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders will clash. Despite losing the services of Shakib Al Hasan at the start of the tournament, the Riders are currently at the top of the points table whereas Khulna Tigers are in fifth position with four victories in seven outings.
All the teams in BPL are missing the services of most of the foreign players as Sri Lanka is playing Afghanistan in the ODI series and West Indies are playing Australia in the T20I series. A big chunk of players have left the tournament mid-season to fulfil their respective national duties.
When will the Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?
The Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders matches will be played on Saturday, February 10, 2024. The Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians match will commence at 1:00 PM whereas Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders will start at 6:00 pm IST.
Where to watch Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders matches of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 live in India?
Live streaming of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.
Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Squads:
: Tanzid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Imran Uzzaman(w), Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom(c), Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Ziaur Rahman, Kusal Mendis, Shykat Ali, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib
: Imrul Kayes, Johnson Charles, Towhid Hridoy, Aamir Jamal. Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Enamul, Rakeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Jaker Ali, Liton Das (c, wk), Mahidul Islam Ankon (w) Mohammad Rizwan (w), Aliss Islam, Matthew Forde, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Rishad Hossain, Sunil Narine, Tanvir Islam, Zaman Khan.
Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Squads:
: Anamul Haque Bijoy (c/wk), Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Dhananjaya De Silva, Shai Hope (wk), Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Habibur Rahman Sohan, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akbar Ali (wk), Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam.
: Nurul Hasan Sohan (c/wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Babar Azam, Ihsanullah, Matheesha Pathirana, Brandon King, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rony Talukdar, Ripon Mondol, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Murad, Ashikuzzaman, Abu Haider Rony, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Michael Ripon, Yasir Muhammad