ICC U-19 World Cup Final: India Falter At Last Hurdle, Australia Complete Rare Quintuple

Australia defeated holders India by 79 runs in a lop-sided ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final to claim their fourth title on Sunday. Batting first, the Aussies posted 253/7, then dismissed the five-time champions for 174 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa. (More Cricket News)
The Hugh Weibgen-led Australian side dominated in all departments. After winning the toss, Weibgen decided to bat first and put India under pressure despite pacer Raj Limbani's early breakthrough. Harry Dixon (42 off 56 balls), who enjoyed an outstanding tournament, added 88 runs for the second wicket with the captain Weibgen (48 off 66 balls).
Harjas Singh was the top-scorer with 55 runs off 64 balls, though. In fact, he was the only batter to make a half-century in the match. Oliver Peake made a quick 46 off 43 balls to help Australia post the highest first-inning score (253/7) in any ICC U-19 World Cup final match. For India, Raj Limbani took three wickets and Naman Tiwari took a brace. Saumy Pandey and Musheer Khan claimed one wicket each.
Chasing a big target, India started terribly as they lost opener Arshin Kulkarni in the third over when the score was only three runs. A disciplined Aussie attack kept India on a tight leash and when the set batter Musheer Khan got dismissed on Mahli Beardman's delivery, the pressure increased.
Uday Saharan, India captain and the tournament's highest run-scorer, spent some time at the crease but Beardman got rid of him as well when the Aussie captain took a brilliant catch at backward point. Sachin Dhas came and hit a boundary off Tom Straker, a flash in the pan!
The only spinner in the Australian team playing today, Raf Macmillan was introduced in the 20th over and he struck with the first ball. Dhas tried to push the ball through covers but it took the edge and the keeper Ryan Hicks took a sharp catch to dismiss him.
Indian team then showed some fightback but none managed to play a substantial knock. Adarsh Singh faced 77 balls for his 47 runs but two quick wickets, those of Priyanshu Moliya and Aravelly Avanish, forced him to play aerial shots. He smashed two boundaries against Callum Vilder but eventually lost his wicket trying to play a pull shot off Mahli Beardman.
Murugun Abhishek and Naman Tiwari added some crucial runs, but the target proved too big a task. Abhishek holed out to Weibgen on Vidler's delivery after making a fighting 42 off 46 balls. His innings included five fours and one six. Then Naman Tiwari and Saumy Pandey delayed the inevitable.
With this win, Australia have completed a rare quintuple of ICC titles -- the ODI World Cup, ICC World Test Championship, Women's ODI World Cup and Women's T20 World Cup -- by the senior teams featuring some of the greats of the game.
However, there was no one hero for Australia on Sunday. Their fielding was top-notch. Their shoulders were never down and body language was positive throughout the game. It was a comprehensive victory, achieved by an all-round team.
Except for Sam Kanstos, the top six contributed with the bat. Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler and Raf Macmillan were the stars with the ball. The trio shared eight wickets among them. Tom Straker and Charlie Anderson took one wicket each. Beardman claimed the Player of the Match award.