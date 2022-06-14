Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

BCCI To Increase Monthly Pensions Of Former Cricketers, Umpires - Check Details

First-class players, who used to get Rs 15,000 will now get Rs 30,000 while former Test players, who get Rs 37,500, will now get Rs 60,000.

BCCI To Increase Monthly Pensions Of Former Cricketers, Umpires - Check Details
'It is extremely important that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of,' said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 8:54 am

On a day when the BCCI closed in on a 6 billion dollar media deal, the country's richest sporting body announced a hike in monthly pensions of former cricketers (both men and women) and also former umpires. (More Cricket News)

The first-class players, who used to get Rs 15,000 will now get Rs 30,000 while former Test players, who get Rs 37,500, will now get Rs 60,000 and those with Rs 50,000 pension will get Rs 70,000.

The women internationals, who got Rs 30,000, will receive Rs 52,500 from now.

Related stories

National Pension Scheme Increases Subscriber Base By 22.76% Y-O-Y In April 2022

National Pension System An Effective Tool For Retirement Savings

BCCI Plans To Start Women's IPL By 2023, Waits For Approval In Annual General Meeting

The first-class cricketers who retired before 2003 and get Rs 22,500 will now get Rs 45,000.

"I'm pleased to announce an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men & women) and match officials. Around 900 personnel will avail of this benefit and close to 75% of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100 pc raise," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted. 

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said: "It is extremely important that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of. The players remain the lifeline and as a Board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over. 

"The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution."

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said: "Whatever the BCCI is today, it is because of the contribution of its former cricketers and umpires. 

"We are pleased to announce the increase in the monthly pensions which will be a gesture for the well-being of our former cricketers."

Tags

Sports Arun Singh Dhumal Jay Shah Sourav Ganguly India National Cricket Team Cricket BCCI Pension Cricket Umpire
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read