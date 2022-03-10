Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Spin Legend Shane Warne’s Body Arrives In Melbourne From Bangkok In Private Jet

Shane Warne, who is credited with reviving the art of leg-spin bowling by taking 708 wickets in 145 Tests, died at the age of 52 in Thailand on March 4.

Spin Legend Shane Warne’s Body Arrives In Melbourne From Bangkok In Private Jet
Shane Warne will be given a state funeral on March 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. BCCI and AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 6:51 pm

Late Australian spin legend Shane Warne's body arrived at his home city Melbourne from Bangkok in a private jet on Thursday, almost a week after his shock death due to a suspected heart attack. (More Cricket News) 

Warne's body was flown to Melbourne in a coffin wrapped in the Australian flag. The private jet landed at around 8:30pm local time. He will be given a state funeral on March 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Related stories

Shane Warne State Funeral: 100,000 Expected To Attend Melbourne Cricket Ground Farewell

Shane Warne's Autopsy Report Reveals Cause Of Death, Thai Police Confirm How Cricket Legend Died

Shane Warne, Australia Cricket Legend, Dies Of 'Suspected Heart Attack’; He Was 52

"A private jet carrying the Australian cricket legend’s body touched down at Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne at around 8.30pm on Thursday night. The charter flight was moved into a private hangar," 'new.com.au' reported.

"Fans and friends, including Warne’s personal assistant Helen Nolan, were at the airport to greet the private plane," the report added.

Warne, who is credited with reviving the art of leg-spin bowling by taking 708 wickets in 145 Tests in an illustrious career spanning 15 years, died at the age of 52 in Koh Samui, Thailand on March 4.

The news of his death sent shock waves across the cricket fraternity.

Following his demise, Warne's body had been taken to the mainland city of Surat Thani and then to the capital city of Bangkok.

An autopsy confirmed he died of natural causes following a suspected heart attack and there was no foul play involved. 

His family will hold a private funeral before the public service, which is expected to have an attendance of over one lakh people.

Tags

Sports Cricket Shane Warne Australia National Cricket Team Shane Warne Funeral Koh Samui Thail Melbourne Cricket Ground Bangkok Melbourne
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Yogi Adityanath Says People Buried Politics Of Caste, Religion, In Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath Says People Buried Politics Of Caste, Religion, In Uttar Pradesh

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers