Shane Warne's Autopsy Report Reveals Cause Of Death, Thai Police Confirm How Cricket Legend Died

An autopsy on Shane Warne's body in Thailand has revealed the cause of the Australian cricket legend's death. It was earlier reported that the spin great had died of a suspected heart attack. (More Cricket News)

On Monday, Thailand police revealed the results of the autopsy, saying Warne had died of natural causes.

"Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural," Kissana Phathanacharoen, Thai police spokesman, said in a statement. "Investigators will summarize the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law."

Warne's family members were also told of the result and had accepted the finding. His body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to the family, the spokesman added.

"To find words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task for us and looking to a future without Shane is inconceivable, hopefully the mountain of happy memories we all have will help us cope with our ongoing grief,” the statement read further.

Earlier, Thai police said that Warne had asthma and some heart issues. And on Saturday, reports emerged that "blood stains" were found on the floor of Warne’s room and on bath towels.

Warne, 52, was one of the greatest cricketers of all time. His talent and personality had transcended the sport. He died on Friday during a holiday in Thailand. Warne, along with his friends, had reportedly travelled to the popular island of Koh Samui, situated in the Gulf of Thailand.

Warne was found unresponsive in the villa he was staying in.

Paramedic Anuch Han-iam recalled how Warne's friends tried desperately to revive him.

"Shane’s friends were already trying to bring him back to life. I took over doing CPR while we waited for an ambulance," he told 'The Sun'. "They were desperate. I think one was crying. They were really stressed and panicked.

"They kept trying to wake him and I heard someone saying, 'Come on, Shane. Come on, Shane'."

The paramedic also said that he saw no signs that Warne had been parting in his villa.

Hailed as the greatest spinner ever, Warne was one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century. And he delivered that “ball of the century” in 1993 to dismissed England captain, Mike Gatting.

In an international career spanning 15 years, with a brief interlude due to a ban, Warned claimed 708 Test wickets. He also took 293 ODI wickets. He was an ODI World Cup winner in 1999.

Warne will receive a state funeral in Australia. His remains will be transferred home on Tuesday ahead of a state funeral at Melbourne Cricket Ground.