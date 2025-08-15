Stuttgart Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, DFL Super Cup 2025: Find out when and where to watch the German Super Cup match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, DFL Super Gup 2025 Allianz Arena AP Photo
Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, DFL Super Gup 2025: File photo of the Allianz Arena prior to start of the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Summary
  • Stuttgart face Bayern Munich in the DFL Super Cup 2025 on 16 August

  • Find out when and where the Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, DFL Super Cup 2025 match is being played

  • Find out where to watch the Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, DFL Super Cup 2025 match live on TV and online in India and elsewhere

VfB Stuttgart will take on Bayern Munich in the DFL Super Cup 2025 match at the MHPArena on Saturday, 16 August. German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will clash against the DFB-Pokal winners Stuttgart in the traditional season opener, which has been renamed to the Franz-Beckenbauer Supercup in honour of the former Bayern defender.

Stuttgart had a successful season in 2024-25, ending their 18-year trophy drought by winning the DFB-Pokal, beating Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 in the final in May. The victory also booked their place in the UEFA Europa League.

Sebastian Hoeness’ side have been strong in their pre-season performances, winning 6-0 against Toulouse before managing a 4-4 draw against PSV Eindhoven and a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo. However, Die Schwaben lost 1-0 to Bologna in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich reclaimed their Bundesliga title last season, finishing 13 points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen. Die Roten have sealed three straight wins in pre-season, although they failed to convince in their narrow 2-1 win against Grasshoppers.

Bayern have won 14 of their last 15 competitive matches against Stuttgart, which heavily favours Vincent Kompany’s men in the upcoming clash. However, the German giants will be without Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and Alexander Nubel through injury.

Stuttgart Vs Bayern Munich, DFL Super Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, DFL Super Cup 2025 match being played?

The Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, DFL Super Cup 2025 match will be played on Saturday, 16 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 12:00 AM IST on 17 August.

Where is the Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, DFL Super Cup 2025 match being played?

The Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, DFL Super Cup 2025 match will be played at the MHPArena, also known as the Neckarstadion, in Stuttgart, Germany.

Where to watch the Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, DFL Super Cup 2025 match live online in India?

The Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, DFL Super Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. In Germany, the matches will be live-streamed on WOW and Sky Go platforms.

Where to watch the Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, DFL Super Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?

In India, the Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, DFL Super Cup 2025 match will be televised live on Sony TEN 5 and Sony TEN 5 HD channels. In Germany, the matches will be televised on the Sky Sports Bundesliga 1 and Sky Sports Bundesliga UHD channels.

Published At:
