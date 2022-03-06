Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains On Floor, Bath Towels - Thai Police

Shane Warne was declared dead by doctors in the Thai International Hospital on Friday night, after friends tried to revive him in his luxury villa.

Staff members help move the body of Shane Warne from Ko Samui Hospital on March 6, 2022. AP Photo

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 3:45 pm

The exact cause of Shane Warne's death in Thailand on Friday is not yet known, but police have reportedly found "blood stains" on the floor of the legendary Australian cricketer's room and on bath towels. (More Cricket News)

The spin great was declared dead by doctors in the Thai International Hospital on Friday night, after friends tried to revive him in his luxury villa hours earlier. He was 52.

On Sunday, reports in local media said that there was blood on the floor and bath towels in the room Warne was staying.

"A large amount of blood was found in the room," Satit Polpinit, a commander of the local provincial police, told Thai media. "When CPR was started, the deceased had coughed up liquid and was bleeding."

According to the Koh Samui's Bo Phut police station superintendent Yuttana Sirisomba, Warne had "seen a doctor about his heart" recently, following which they have ruled out treating it as a suspicious death.

Warne along with his friends had reportedly travelled to the popular island of Koh Samui, situated in the Gulf of Thailand.

As per the local police information, one of Warne's friends found the Aussie legend unresponsive around 5 pm.

The group commenced CPR on Warne while waiting for an ambulance.

Warne's management later released a brief statement to confirm his death.

(With PTI inputs)

