Shane Warne, Australia Cricket Legend, Dies Of 'Suspected Heart Attack’; He Was 52

In a career spanning 15 years, Shane Warne was an icon of the game. He is only behind fellow spin great Muttiah Muralitharan in the all-time list of wicket-takers.

Shane Warne took 708 and 293 wickets in Tests and ODIs respectively. Instagram Photo

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 8:07 pm

Shane Warne, regarded as one of the greatest bowlers of all time, has died, aged 52. (More Cricket News)

Warne's management released a statement on Friday that the Australian spin great has passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Fox Sports reported quoting the statement.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

In a celebrated career, Warne took 708 and 293 wickets in Tests and ODIs respectively for Australia.

This is 24 harrowing hours for the Australian cricket. Another Aussie great, legendary wicketkeeper Rod Marsh died early on Friday having suffered a heart attack last week.

In an international career spanning 15 years, Warne had established himself as an icon of the game. He is only behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan in the all-time list of wickets taken.

More to follow...

