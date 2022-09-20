Yogi Adityanath's Temple Crop Up In Ayodhya; CM Worshipped As Lord Ram

A temple dedicated to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been constructed in the Ayodhya district in Purwa village near Bharatkund.

The idol, which portrays Adityanath as the reincarnation of Lord Ram, shows him carrying a bow and an arrow.

A report by ANI stated that special prayers are offered twice every day, followed by morning and evening prayers, in the temple before the chief minister's idol. After the prayers, 'prasad' is also distributed to worshippers.



Ayodhya, UP | A temple has been built in the name of CM Yogi Adityanath in Maurya ka Purwa village near Bharatkund in Ayodhya; the temple shows CM Yogi in the form of a God. pic.twitter.com/UuUSxXC3Fk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 18, 2022

According to Hindu mythology, Bharatkund was the place where Lord Ram's brother, Bharat, bade him farewell when he was leaving for exile.

The temple has been built by Ayodhya resident Prabhakar Maurya who Maurya had taken a pledge in 2015 to worship the person who builds the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Maurya said that he chants prayers and hymns for the idol of Adityanath. The temple cost around Rs 8.5 lakhs to be constructed.

Taking a jibe at the temple, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "He has moved two steps ahead of him...Now the question is, who is the first."