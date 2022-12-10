Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

With Goa’s Mopa Airport Set To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi, Country’s Operational Airports Rise To 140

Home National

With Goa’s Mopa Airport Set To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi, Country’s Operational Airports Rise To 140

Mopa International Airport's foundation stone was also laid by PM Narendra Modi in November 2016, and it will be the second airport in Goa.

PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 3:36 pm

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the Mopa International Airport in Goa on Sunday, official sources said the number of operational airports in the country has almost doubled from 74 to over 140 since he took over in 2014.

The government plans to develop and operationalise 220 airports in the next five years, they said.

Modi has laid a strong emphasis on boosting connectivity and led this initiative from the front, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various airports, the sources said.

He had inaugurated greenfield Donyi Polo Airport at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh in November, Deoghar Airport in July, laid the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh in November last year and inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport, a famous Buddhist site, in October last year.

The Mopa International Airport 's foundation stone was also laid by the prime minister in November 2016. This will be the second airport in Goa, the first one being located at Dabolim. The Mopa airport offers several upgrades over the one in Dabolim, officials said.

The current passenger handling capacity of the Dabolim airport is 8.5 MPPA (million passengers per annum). With Mopa airport coming into operation, the total passenger handling capacity will become around 13 MPPA, they said.

Also, taking into account the full expansion capacity, the airports in Goa have the potential to increase their capacity from around 10.5 to 43.5 MPPA, the officials said.

While the Dabolim airport offers direct connections with 15 domestic and six international locations, it will now increase to 35 domestic and 18 international locations with the new airport, they said.

Related stories

Delhi And Bengaluru Airports Launch DigiYatra App For Easy And Quick Check-Ins

Indian Airports Lag In Comparison With Their Global Counterparts On Non-Aeronautical Revenue: ICRA

New Airports Being Constructed At Unprecedented Speed, Says PM; Here’s Full List Of Upcoming Airports

The Mopa airport has the provision for night parking facility as well, which was not available at Dabolim airport. Moreover, while there was no cargo terminal at Dabolim, the Mopa airport will have the facility with a handling capacity of 25,000 MT, the officials said.

Tags

National India Goa Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Mopa International Airport Dabolim Airport Donyi Polo Airport Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh Noida International Airport Jewar Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe