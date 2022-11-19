Winter Session Of Parliament To Begin From December 7, Will Have 17 Sittings Spread Over 23 Days: Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the winter session of Parliament would begin from December 7 to 29.

He also added that the upcoming winter sesion would have 17 working days.

In a tweet, he said, "Winter Session 2022 of Parliament will commence from 7 December & continue till 29th December having 17 sittings spread over 23 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business & other items during the session. Looking forward for constructive debate."

This will also be the first session for the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, to officiate proceedings in the Upper House.

What are to be expected frpm the upcoming winter session?

While the government is planning to pass a number of bills during the upcoming session of Parliament, the Opposition will demand a discussion on the pressing matters.

It has been speculated that the members are likely to pay respects to sitting members who died on the first day of the session. Veteran politician and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was one of the leaders whose death had prompted tributes from leaders across political parties.

The winter session is likely to go-ahead without any interruptions by any pandemic-related restrictions as the Covid-19 caseload across the nations is seeing a massive decline and all the staffs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat are completely vaccinated.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 18 and adjourned on August 8. The session saw 16 sessions spread over a period of 22 days.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi might not be able to attend the Parliament Winter Session as he will be busy with Bharat Jodo Yatra, said Jairam Ramesh.

(With PTI Inputs)