'Will Fulfil Your Dreams For India': Rahul On Father Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

Congress general secretary and Rajiv Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also remembered her father on his birth anniversary.

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi in Delhi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid heartfelt tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 80th birth anniversary on Tuesday, saying the former prime minister's teachings are an inspiration for him and he will fulfil his father's dreams for India.

Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to his father at his memorial Veer Bhumi here.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "A compassionate personality, a symbol of harmony and goodwill... Papa, your teachings are my inspiration and your dreams for India are my own, I will fulfil them taking along your memories with me."

Congress general secretary and Rajiv Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also remembered her father on his birth anniversary.

"An intimacy that taught the lesson of love. A sensitivity that explained the importance of sharing others' suffering. A dream that showed the way to a youth-powered India. A resolution that brought revolutionary steps in the field of technology, science and information," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

She said Rajiv Gandhi embodied a thought which made it its goal to put the key of governance in the hands of villages. "The inspiration of Rajiv ji's life will always spread its rays on our path like sunlight."

The Congress paid rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying that he ignited hope in crores of Indians and brought India to the 21st century with his "unprecedented contribution".

India's youngest prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi held office from 1984 to 1989. He was assassinated by a suicide bomber of the LTTE in 1991.

