A video of youngsters not being able to answer who the Father of the Nation is, in which the responses to the question being as bizarre "Gujarat" and "Delhi", has gone viral on social media, with users being stunned by the cluelessness of the boys and girls.
The video going viral, part of a vox pop interview with youngsters, was shared on July 11 on microblogging platform X by a user - Ashoka Kumar Pandey - and has 134.3K views till now.
The video shows a young woman naming “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel” as the father of the nation, while another says “Narendra Modi! Ya woh bhi nahi. Idea hi nahi hai [I have no idea].”
A boy answers the question saying, “Ambedkar!”
The highlight of the interview is a woman replying, “Gujarat, Dilli (Delhi)!”, while answering the question on Father of the Nation.
“Firstly, just speaking English doesn’t necessarily mean that one has some knowledge; secondly, there should be a proper inspection of their schools and teachers,” Pandey wrote on X, while sharing the video.
The comment section of the post had social media users slamming the youngsters. A user wrote, “These children do not seem to have studied in government schools, then they should have known, because the English medium schools with high fees provide very good education, the only useless ones are the children and teachers of government schools.”
Another user commented, “Have they gone to any school????”
"There is less need to conduct inspection of their schools or teachers. Rather, why are students being sent to schools and paying hefty fees just for speaking good English? If you want to learn the art of making money" then this is also fine," another user wrote.