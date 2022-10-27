Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
WhatsApp Submits Report To IT Ministry On Tuesday's Service Outage

According to government sources, WhatsApp has submitted a report on Tuesday's service outage to the IT ministry.

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 8:22 pm

Messaging platform WhatsApp has submitted its report to the IT ministry on the service outage that happened on Tuesday, according to government sources.

The ministry had asked the Meta-owned messaging platform to share reasons for the service disruption.

WhatsApp services snag on Tuesday had left users complaining about not being able to send or receive text and video messages, and services had resumed after nearly two hours.

The sources said that WhatsApp has submitted its report on the service outage.

Details about the submissions could not be immediately ascertained.

An e-mail sent to WhatsApp on the issue did not elicit a response.

In a late-night statement on Tuesday, WhatsApp said a "technical error" caused the outage.

"The brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved," a Meta company spokesperson had said.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, the messaging app was not working for many users across multiple regions on Tuesday afternoon. At one point during the outage on Tuesday, over 29,000 reports were flagged by users on Downdetector.

Downdetector's heatmap showed that WhatsApp users in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, were impacted by the snag.

