What Did PM Modi Mean When He Said The World Faces A 'Trust Deficit'?

Growing distrust between major powers is weakening global cooperation
Conflicts, trade wars, and strategic rivalries are deepening divisions
Global institutions are struggling to resolve crises and maintain credibility
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark at the G7 summit in France that "the world does not suffer from a shortage of resources...it suffers from a shortage of trust", reflected the growing unease and the concerns shared by several governments, businesses and the international institutions.
Speaking at a time when the world is witnessing geopolitical tensions across multiple regions, PM Modi's comment points towards the erosion of trust and confidence between nations, weakening global cooperation and the failure to settle the international disputes via the established mechanisms.
His comments came in the backdrop of the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, sharpening US-China rivalry, tensions in West Asia, trade disputes and technological competition.
Russia-Ukraine war
The war between Russia-Ukraine that began on February 24, 2022, has now stretched into its fifth year and has fundamentally altered the diplomatic relations between Moscow and the West.
Diplomatic channels that were before the beginning of this war helped manage tensions have now weakened considerably while sanctions, military aid and competing security interests have deepened the rivalry.
The ongoing conflict has also exposed the 'trust deficit' factor between Moscow and the West, making negotiations and conflict resolution extremely difficult.
US-China rivalry
Another major source of 'trust deficit' at the global level is the turbulent relationship between the United States and China.
Both countries are the world's two largest economies which are deeply interconnected, but strategic competition over trade, technology, military influence and regional security has created a strong distrust among the two.
Disputes over Taiwan, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, military influence and strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific have created an atmosphere of suspicion.
Both countries see each other's actions through the lens of strategic rivalry.
Middle East conflicts
The ongoing tensions in West Asia which began on February 28 this year after the bombings in Iran by the US-Israel duo has threatened regional stability and global energy markets.
The inability of international actors including that of the United Nations and other international bodies to build durable political settlements has reinforced perceptions that geopolitical interests often outweigh commitments to peace and diplomacy.
Although, Iran and United States are likely to sign a peace deal later this week but the situation in Lebanon still remains tense as Israel continue to dive deeper into Beirut via their military actions.
Trade wars
The rivalry and geopolitical competition are not just limited to strategic aspect as trust is also eroding in the economic sphere.
Over the past few years, countries have increasingly turned to tariffs, export controls, and sanctions to protect strategic sectors.
One of the most notable examples of this is US President Donald Trump's tariff and sanction regime which has only deepened the 'trust deficit' factor.
AI and technology competition
Competition over emerging technologies has emerged as another area where the 'trust factor' is under a lot of pressure.
Governments are racing to gain advantages in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced semiconductors, and cyber capabilities.
Similarly, the absence of universally accepted rules governing AI development and deployment has also raised concerns about its misuse, disinformation, and surveillance.
At a time when geopolitical rifts are intensifying, countries increasingly fear falling behind technologically, which has only deepened strategic competition.
Global institutions losing credibility
PM Modi's remarks also highlight concerns regarding the effectiveness of the global bodies created after World War II.
Bodies such as the United Nations and other multilateral organisations are failing to prove their effectiveness and have failed to respond decisively to contemporary crises.
The biggest example of this is the ongoing wars and the geopolitical rivalries which have created an atmosphere of suspicion and fear.