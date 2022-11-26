Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

We Pay Homage To Those Greats Who Gave Us Our Constitution: PM

November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 9:45 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage on Saturday to the greats who gave the Constitution and reiterated the commitment to fulfil their vision for the nation.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.

"Today, on Constitution Day, we pay homage to those greats who gave us our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision for our nation," Modi tweeted. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Constitution Constitution Of India Constituent Assembly Law Day Tweet Pay Homage Narendra Modi November 26
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?