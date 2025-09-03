We Get Along With India Very Well But The Relationship Was 'One-Sided' For Many Years: Trump

1: US President Donald Trump that the US gets along with India but the relations were only one-sided, as India put heavy tariff Washington.
United States President Donald Trump said that the US gets along with New Delhi very well but the relationship was "one-sided" for many years since India was charging Washington “tremendous tariffs”.
“No, we get along with India very well,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday, while responding to a question on whether he is considering stepping back on the tariffs imposed on India, PTI reported.
He said that the relationship between India and US was “one-sided” and that changed when he assumed office in January 2025.
“India was charging us tremendous tariffs, about the highest in the world,” Trump stated, adding that this was the reason why the United States was not doing much business with India.
“But they were doing business with us because we weren't charging them, foolishly, we weren't charging them,” he mentioned, adding that India was pouring its products into the US.
“They'd send it in, pour it into our country. Therefore it wouldn't be made here, which is a negative, but we would not send in anything because they were charging us 100% tariffs,” Trump mentioned.
The US President highlighted trade barriers with India by pointing to the case of Harley Davidson motorcycles. He said the company couldn't sell into India because there was a 200% tariff on a motorcycle. "So what happens? Harley Davidson went to India and built a motorcycle plant, and now they don't have to pay tariffs, same thing as us.”
