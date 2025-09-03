We Get Along With India Very Well But The Relationship Was 'One-Sided' For Many Years: Trump

US President said that India was charging the US tremendous tariffs, about the highest in the world, adding that this was the reason why the United States was not doing much business with India.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump
US President Donald Trump | Photo: PTI |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

1: US President Donald Trump that the US gets along with India but the relations were only one-sided, as India put heavy tariff Washington.

2: The US President mentioned trade barriers with India by pointing out the 200% tariff on Harley Davidson motorcycles, stating that this was the reason why the company couldn't sell in India.

United States President Donald Trump said that the US gets along with New Delhi very well but the relationship was "one-sided" for many years since India was charging Washington “tremendous tariffs”.

“No, we get along with India very well,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday, while responding to a question on whether he is considering stepping back on the tariffs imposed on India, PTI reported.

He said that the relationship between India and US was “one-sided” and that changed when he assumed office in January 2025.

“India was charging us tremendous tariffs, about the highest in the world,” Trump stated, adding that this was the reason why the United States was not doing much business with India.

Trump Unhappy With China - | file pic |
Trump Accuses Xi Of Conspiring Against US As Putin, Kim Attend Military Parade In China

BY Outlook News Desk

“But they were doing business with us because we weren't charging them, foolishly, we weren't charging them,” he mentioned, adding that India was pouring its products into the US.

“They'd send it in, pour it into our country. Therefore it wouldn't be made here, which is a negative, but we would not send in anything because they were charging us 100% tariffs,” Trump mentioned.

Related Content
Related Content

The US President highlighted trade barriers with India by pointing to the case of Harley Davidson motorcycles. He said the company couldn't sell into India because there was a 200% tariff on a motorcycle. "So what happens? Harley Davidson went to India and built a motorcycle plant, and now they don't have to pay tariffs, same thing as us.” 

(with PTI news)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

  2. Ravichandran Ashwin Likely To Become First Indian Cricketer To Play In Big Bash League 2025: Reports

  3. BCCI Invites Bids From 'Reputed Firms' For Lead Sponsor Rights After Dream 11 Exit

  4. ENG Vs RSA 1st ODI: Maharaj, Markram Help South Africa Maul England

  5. MS Dhoni Hookah Controversy Resurfaces As Irfan Pathan Hints At Favouritism Behind India Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Djokovic Vs Fritz Highlights, US Open 2025 QF: Serbian Wins In Four Sets To Set Up Alcaraz Clash In Semis

  2. US Open 2025: Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws With Injury To Send Aryna Sabalenka Into Semi-finals

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Marches Into The Semis After Jiri Lehecka Triumph

  4. US Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Reaches Second Straight Semi-final After Beating Barbora Krejcikova

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Highlights, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Pegula Storms Into Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. Bail Denied: Delhi High Court Rules On Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid In 2020 Violence Case

  3. What The Maratha Protesters Did Hours Before The Agitation Ended

  4. Kerala Universities Suffers As Chancellor And Governor Go Head-To-Head

  5. Manoj Jarange Patil Breaks Fast Unto Death, Mumbai Maratha Protesters Claim 'Win'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  2. Afghanistan Earthquake Kills Over 1,400 In Kunar, Thousands Injured

  3. Burkina Faso Criminalizes Homosexuality, Imposes Two To Five Years Of Imprisonment

  4. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

  5. Several Missing In Anti-Government Protests In Indonesia

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI