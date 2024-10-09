'Victim's Blood On Accused's Jeans...': CBI Holds Sanjay Roy As 'Sole Accused' In Kolkata Doctor's Rape

Central Bureau Investigation's (CBI) chargesheet in the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital trainee doctor's rape and murder case listed 11 pieces of evidence to hold arrested Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the "sole accused".
On August 9, the body of the 31-year-old woman doctor was recovered from the seminar room of West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital of Kolkata.
Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was on August 10 arrested on allegations of raping and killing the trainee doctor A CCTV footage and a Bluetooth device found near the medic's body resulted in the arrest of Roy, who was allegedly seen entering the seminar hall of the college where the body was found at around 4 am.
CBI Chargesheet In Kolkata Rape Case
CBI mentioned the presence of Sanjay Roy's DNA on the body of the victim, short hair, blood stains of the victim, injuries on his body, the CCTV footage and the location of his mobile phone as per the call detail records as evidence against Roy, according to information in a news agency PTI report.
The charge sheet also says that Sanjay Roy sustained "blunt force injuries consistent with the marks of resistance/struggle by the victim".
Sanjay Roy was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 10.
"His [Roy's] presence in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital and also at the third floor of the emergency building where SoC [scene of the crime] lies, during the intervening night of August 8 and 9 is proved by way of CCTV footage. His presence is proved by way of the location of his mobile phone as per CDR [Call Detail Record]," PTI cited the CBI charge sheet.
The CBI referred to the deceased woman 'V' in its charge sheet submitted before a local court in Kolkata on Monday, October 7.
The charge sheet says there were blood stains of the victim on the accused's jeans and footwear recovered by the local police on August 12.
"[There were] presence of his DNA on the reference DNA/questioned DNA detected from the dead body of the 'V' during autopsy...the presence of blood stains of 'V' on his jeans and footwear which were recovered by the local police on August 12 in pursuance of his disclosure statement. The short hair found from the SoC has matched with accused Sanjay Roy," the charge sheet said.
Demanding justice for the victim and measures for medics' safety, junior doctors of Kolkata began protesting following the rape-murder case on August 9. Their stir got support from doctors across the country.
The junior doctors of Kolkata concluded their stir after 42 days on September 21, following assurances from the state government to address their demands.
The medics, however, renewed their 'cease work' on October 1 after an attack on them by a patient's family at the state-run College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital the previous week and launched the 'fast-unto-death' agitation on Saturday after the state government failed to fulfill their demands.