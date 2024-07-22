National

Valmiki Scam: Case Filed Against 2 ED Officials Over Aim To Frame Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

A case was registered on Monday against two Enforcement Directorate officials for pressuring a state government officer to "frame" Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Finance Department.

In a major twist in the Rs 187 crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation, a case was registered on Monday against two Enforcement Directorate officials for pressuring a state government officer to "frame" Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Finance Department.

Based on a complaint by Additional Director of the Social Welfare Department Kallesh B, the case was registered at Wilson Garden Police station against two ED officers.

The cases pertain to "joint criminal liability with a common intention, criminal intimidation and intent to provoke breach of peace".

Kallesh has accused an ED official named Murali Kannan and an officer by the surname Mittal.

Besides the Special Investigation Team set up by the Karnataka government, the CBI is also probing the alleged embezzlement of Rs 187 crore, including the illegal transfer of Rs 88 to Hyderabad-based companies.

The CBI has roped in the Enforcement Directorate to probe the matter, which raided places linked to former minister B Nagendra and Valmiki Corporation chairperson and MLA Basanagouda Daddal. The ED also arrested Nagendra. He is currently in judicial custody.

Kallesh said that during questioning on July 16, Kannan asked him 17 questions and he replied to them promptly. He alleged that Kannan asked him to name former minister B Nagendra, "the highest authority" (referring apparently to CM Siddaramaiah) and the Finance Department.

Further, Kallesh said that Mittal allegedly threatened to frame him in the case and said that if he wanted the ED to help him, he should name the chief minister, Nagendra and the Finance Department.

The complainant claimed that although he was not involved in the crime, he was summoned and threatened, and told to give in writing that the chief minister, the former minister and the Finance Department officials were involved in it.

